Nkechi Blessing's former lover, Opeyemi Falegan, has offered to send financial assistance to Mohbad's son if Wunmi can do a DNA for her son

He wrote a short note and queried why Wunmi had not done the DNA as he noted that the test would make him help her

Falegan said he had done DNA for all his children and warned Wunmi not to upset him for drawing back

Honourable Opeyemi Falegan, the former lover of Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing, is ready to give his financial assistance to Liam, Mohbad's son after a DNA test has been done.

Recall that legit. ng had reported that Mohbad's father had insisted that a DNA test must be done to ascertain the paternity of Liam, his grandson.

However, a lady had taken to X to state that the DNA had been done and shared the result publicly. A few weeks after the back and forth, Falegan made a post and wondered why Wunmi was reluctant to do the test.

Opeyemi Falegan says he will only help Wunmi if her son is from Ekiti State

In the short note, Hon Falegan clarified that he would only offer financial assistance if Liam is from his state. He also stated that he would want to know if Wunmi's son is adopted.

See Opeyemi Falegan's note here:

Fans react to Falegan's message to Wunmi

Netizens have reacted to the note that Opeymi Falegan wrote about Wunmi's refusal to do a DNA test for her son. Here are some of the comments below.

@emy_mel__'s:

"This one is always looking for an opportunity to chase cheap clout ."

@jarabosshair_:

"You people will find peace las las."

@brightluxuryfashion:

"Ode, is thst what you are supposed to say?"

@ddouble6619:

"Talk against her you collect ! Talk in favor of her . Naija !!!no big deal anyways."

@yes_am_adababy:

"This man have no sympathy, are you the father of the child? Does the 2 kobo you want to send count?? You did for your kids doesn’t mean she’ll do for Liam."

@eniola.adeyeye:

“Don’t get me upset” lmaoo."

@nikki.baddie1:

"Cloutino is that you? "

@bella__geng:

"He did DNA for all his children. Hope his wife reading these."

@valeriepeachie:

"Don’t get you upset as how? Who are you???? Pekele Pekele ."

Nigeria man vows to give Mohbad's son N10m if DNA is done

According to a previous report by Legit. ng, a man known as Omordia, had taken to X to note that he would sponsor the DNA test for Liam, Mohbad's son.

He also noted that he was ready to part with N10 million if the paternity test was positive.

The businessman said that it was important for Wunmi to clear her name because of the controversy surrounding her husband's death.

Source: Legit.ng