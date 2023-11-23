Nollywood star Yul Edochie has sparked reactions online with some comments he shared about young rapper Oladips

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie recently sparked emotions online as he shared his thoughts about young rapper Oladips, who faked his death.

In a post on Yul's page, he called out Nigerians for not making Oladips trend online and shutting down his new album.

He noted that Nigerians have a penchant for supporting people more when they're dead than when they were alive.

Yul further stated that if Oladips were truly dead, he would have been trending constantly across so many social media platforms, with people reposting his pictures and songs on their pages.

Yul Edochie advises Nigerians

In his post, the outspoken actor advised Nigerians to support people more when alive instead of fuelling hate, jealousy and envy.

Yul Edochie is officially one of the most disliked Nigerian celebrities because of the marital debacle between his first wife, May, and his second wife, Judy Austin.

See Yul Edochie's post slamming Nigerians over Oladips' issue:

See how netizens reacted to Yul Edochie's post

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Yul Edochie's post about Oladips:

@ebysweden:

"You are so right! Because you are actually the best person to advise him. As you have experienced what it means to kapi spiritually and you post 10 times a day to trend."

@alexi7rolland:

"Oloriburuku. Always inserting himself in trending issues. You never see anything."

@simplisauce:

"U self post am na u no get hand? Support him na u no follow for human beings?"

@obospromise:

"Werey wan trend , you better go thank Austin faani, he don dey begg on your behalf."

@ujuanikwe:

"I feel for the boy too the truth is I don’t even know him let alone being a fan but una wey be en fan supposed don forgive am at least repost en song to fake death is a huge sacrifice to pay for an album.Odogwu made a point here."

@i_am_real_zaddyy:

"Odogwu can never go wrong in my eyes."

@tigerrlily___:

"Ppl keep forgetting that , you have to appeal to emotions, you don’t decide how ppl react … Rema is still alive and we are trending is music so is shallipoppi, if you think you need to fake your death to mess up with ppls emotion because you want to blow, you ko go still blow ask Skiibii."

@daveogbeni:

"So sad …… You’re Nobody till somebody kills you."

@obospromise:

"See, this Broda Agbaya."

@queenethlondon:

"Yul abeg it’s ok! You talk too much."

@omisoreshina:

"How many times have you posted his songs."

@tha_mie_:

"You fit still die make your song no blow. My point is,you don’t have to mess with peoples emotions just because you want to trend. Stop trying to guilt trip people."

