Oladips has sent a message to his many critics and trolls after he made headlines for faking his death

The rapper, in a new video, was spotted in a mosque as he stated that he has reported his critics to God

Oladips' new video comes hours after he had called on his fans and followers to pray for him

Nigerian rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, aka Oladips, has seemingly responded to those criticising him and trolling him on social media.

Oladips, who was recently in the news for faking his death, in a new video, was spotted in a mosque where he appeared to have gone to pray.

In a caption on the video, the rapper said he almost lost his life, but people chose to mock him.

Oladips, in another caption, said he has already reported his critics to his maker.

He wrote:

"Almost lost my life yet people dey use me laugh, dey curse me, some dey even use me do skits. Ok I don go report una to Allah."

Watch the video Oladips shared on his Instastory below:

People react to Oladips' new video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Oladips' new video see them below:

ileshboi_comedy

"May you live long in the name of Jesus Christ."

say_hi_to_cypher_chase:

"My own be say how google wan take understand say you no die."

vickyballer_feranmi001:

"Most of y’all criticizing this guy never make am and una no go still name am."

deemperor_great:

"Oyah tell us wetin happen make we know."

olakunleawolumate:

"May Allah give all you want in life."

iceboyflorida1:

"Why you go lie say you die all because you wan drop album now you kon Dey feel unnecessary pain … lol."

bahdt_girl_annie1:

"Ozeba who announce you dead when you dey alive? Even your management dey use you play, why them drop official statement when you dey alive? All this emotional blackmailing."

Oladips tells fans to pray for him

Legit.ng previously reported that Oladips, in an address to his fans, promised to share his side of the story as soon as he was healthy enough.

In the video, the rapper asked his supporters to pray for him while appearing very sad and sick.

In another news, rapper MI left people talking with his post about Oladips' resurrection.

