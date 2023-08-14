Nigerian singer Portable does not miss any opportunity to call out his colleague Small Doctor

This time, Portable has a problem with the fact that Small Doctor has been performing their song at shows

The Zazu crooner urged his senior colleague to pay a director so they could make a video for the song

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has knocked his senior colleague Small Doctor again, this time over a song.

The singer is unhappy that Small Doctor is making money off a song they did together.

Netizens react as Portable drags Small Doctor Photo credit: @iam_smalldoctor/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Reacting to a video of Small Doctor performing the song, the Zazu crooner urged him to pay a director so they could have a video shoot for the song.

Portable's suggestion is presumably to make money from the song as well.

See the post below:

How did netizens react to Portable's comment?

Portable's comment sparked reactions online as netizens wondered why he was such a troublesome fellow.

Read the comments below:

marley_419:

"Una don spoil this guy for industry, make small pay for director…This portable like free thing Ehn."

cruiseloadedblog:

"E don pay you for featuring the streaming income no concern portable again ooo."

___reubenincoming_gram:

"Portable no fit hide anything wey him eyes see."

iam_silverboy:

"No be portability get the song? Why he dey ask small doctor to pay for video again."

gaskia_youngwayne:

"Y him go Dey perform his music for show? Na him get am? If Una see truth make Una talk oo."

emma_illy9:

"Portable no fit hide secret werey."

barbie_savage122:

"Mitcheww dis portable no dey tire to cause commotion."

real_rolly_dollar:

"Spoiled guy."

bhigmuller:

"Portable no won forgive egbon adugbo."

scott_willo914:

"This una potatoes Abi watin una dey call am no just won get Sense Sha Small doctor beg ya pa to ft him ?"

What is Portable's take on rituals?

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable shared a new video on his page to support his assertion of being a ritualist.

The singer made the bold claim on Nedu's Thehonestbunch podcast and sparked reactions online.

In the video on his Instagram page, Portable and his crew landed at Asaba airport. As they alighted the aircraft, the singer talked about being a ritualist, not minding the people around.

