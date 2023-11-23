A young Nigerian artist and Uber driver has gone viral online for going the extra mile to celebrate his mentor, Davido's birthday

The up-and-coming artist, who has been identified as Legazine, has declared singer Davido a god on earth

Legazine was sighted in a viral clip taking food and other commodities to prison, motherless babies' homes and some underprivileged communities to celebrate Davido

A young up-and-coming artist who also doubles as an Uber driver, Legazine, has gone viral online as a clip of him going the extra mile to celebrate his mentor's birthday trends.

Legazine, in the viral clip, was heard declaring his mentor, Davido, a god on earth for how far his impact has been felt beyond the borders of logical reasoning.

Video of a young artist who used his entire savings to celebrate Davido's birthday with the less privileged goes viral. Photo credit: @legazine_/@davido

The young artist stirred emotions further as he was sighted in the clip breaking his piggybank to use the money he had saved to celebrate Davido's 31st birthday.

Legazine feeds the less privileged to celebrate Davido

The young artist in the viral clip was seen taking foodstuff and other commodities to prison, a couple of motherless babies' homes and some riverine areas.

Legazine, in the clip, noted that nothing gives more joy than celebrating his mentor the way he recently did.

He also noted that this wasn't the first time he would be doing such to celebrate Davido on his birthday.

Legazine's action, he noted was sparked by Davido's actions in 2021 when he disbursed N250m to 292 orphanages.

Watch the clip of Legazine celebrating Davido in the trenches below:

See how netizens reacted to Legazine's video

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Legazine's video:

@dotuncent:

"This is just the right way to impact in people life blessing the poor David is indeed a blessing to this generation."

speraw_de_great_:

"Good morning my brother. Just last week that you got out of the hospital Buh with ur kind gesture am amazedyou chose to touch the lives of people instead of treating yourself I respect you broI cried watching this video I love you bro."

@kingosayple_:

"God bless you bro you go blow."

@blvckgold001:

"God bless and your family."

@ade_benz_:

"God bless u bro."

@pyramidvalley__:

"Awwwn❤️."

@itchinny_susan_rose:

"Thanks for celebrating our 001 God Bless You."

@derrick.____753:

"More respect big man, @mazitundeednut need to see this."

@vikky_cassidy:

"God bless you."

