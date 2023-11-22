Davido's cousin Adenike has shared lovely video from the birthday of the singer, which took place on Nov 21

In the clip, most of the singer's cousins attended as they had mad fun and had so much to eat while good music was playing

Adenike also shared some memorable throwback pictures she took with the singer before his birthday

Adenike Adeleke, one of the daughters of the Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, has shown how much she loves and adores her cousin Davido,

The beautiful lady serenaded the singer with lovely video from his 31st birthday on Nov 21 and fun photos they took together.

Memorable pics of Davido’s birthday shared by his cousin warms heart. Photo Credit @niko_babii/@davido

Recall that Legit. ng reported that many people, including Verydarkblackman, Obama DMW's son, celebrated the singer when he clocked 31.

The birthday party took place in Atlanta and Davido and Chioma cut a giant birthday cake in the presence of their guests.

After the celebration, Adenike, better known as Nikos Babii, also marked her birthday on Instagram with a video of the fun party and lovely pictures she took with the singer.

Adenike shares childhood photo of Davido

Part of the fun pictures she shared was a throwback photo of her and Davido when they were very young. She wore her school uniform in the picture, while Davido wore a white suit and black trouser.

Another lovely picture was taken with the governor of Osun State, Adenike and Davido.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video and photos Adenike posted

Netizens have reacted to the video and photos posted by Davido's cousin. Here are some of the comments below.

@jhayseekah__:

"If I was his cousin , he would be my fav too."

@therayztv:

"Growing up… some of us had that one favorite cousin of the other gender, tag them. I just love the vibes of @davido and @nikos_babii best at looking Cute. It’s still your birthday OBO, happy ."birthday Baba

@iwalewaempress:

"Yes oh on this table Biddo."

@bobosehun5:

"The loves is too much."

@claris_genuine:

"I Dey slide pictures I dey count different hairs she wore in different pictures !This rich lifestyle is not for the weak! Lemme go and be wearing my sponge in peace."

@official_lady_chichi:

"I don't have any cos I grew alone."

@sweetest4442022:

"Still me I don’t trust this her cousin sha."

@sammie_dave:

"The girl on the first picture is Folahade and not Adenike. Adenike is younger than David. Fola is 31 but they are all lovley pictures."

@qfctboi:

"Super Thick .

@astoldby mes:

"Period! Tell them again that’s your cousin. You guys are just showing the world how to share one another’s blessings. God is good!."

Israel DMW shares throwback picture to celebrate Davido's 31st birthday

Israel, one of the singer's aides, shared a throwback photo of the singer to celebrate him on Nov 21.

He posted a picture of himself and the singer, followed by throwback pictures of his journey with Davido.

Israel prayed for Davido as his fans also wished the singer well.

