An old video of Wizkid rating the Nigerian movie industry Nollywood above Hollywood has resurfaced on social media

Wizkid, in a clip, spoke about producing a Nollywood movie as he said he doubted his acting prowess

The video comes days after the music star listed roles who he would love to act in movies

Ayodeji Balogun better known as Wizkid's interest to venture into Nollywood has continued to trend in the media.

Wizkid further left fans talking after listing the roles he would love to act.

Wizkid rates Nollywood above Hollywood. Credit; @wizkidayo

Amid the reactions that have trailed the singer's intentions, an old video from Wizkid's interview with BBC in 2022 resurfaced online.

In the old video, the Nigerian Star Boy revealed his desire to try out Nollywood and fashion if music ceases to be an option for him.

Wizkid, who rated Nollywood above Hollywood, said special skill and talent are needed to thrive in the Nigerian movie industry.

He also spoke about producing a Nollywood movie.

The singer said:

"I don’t know if I can ever act in Nollywood movies because I don’t know if I’m that funny.

“You need a special skill and talent to be a Nollywood actor. I don’t care about Hollywood, but Nollywood is a special industry. Producing one Nollywood movie someday is something I’d love to do."

Watch video as Wizkid speaks about Nollywood below:

Netizens react as Wizkid speaks about Nollywood

Many applauded the singer for rating Nollywood above Hollywood. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

_tizzy_shotz:

"Wizkid gives flowers to his county and his people.. this video selling out our nollywood actors and actresses Starboy !"

iam_ayobammy:

"Imagine wizkid inside Jagun Jagun…Na upper cut Itele go use create another gap teeth for the side of your mouth."

armstrongopulency:

"So intentional about selling his people."

Kunle Afolayan confirms Wizkid's debut in Nollywood

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that ace producer Kunle Afolayan confirmed rumours about Wizkid considering a career in Nollywood.

Kunle, who was spotted with Wizkid at a restaurant, announced that "something was brewing" between them.

Reacting, a fan wrote:

"I just they Imagine me and Wizzy on a Crime Movie of Eleniyan."

