More lovely videos from Wizkid's visit to Ijebu Ode in Ogun state have emerged on social media

In one of the clips, the Awujale of Ijebu land was seen praying for Wizkid alongside Fuji star KWAM 1

Another clip showed the moment the Nigerian Star Boy paid a visit to his secondary school, which left people gushing

Nigerian international act Ayo Balogun Wizkid recently met with the Awujale of Ijebu land Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wizkid made a courtesy visit to Fuji veteran King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal KWAM 1 at his Ijebu Ode's residence.

Wizkid and crew visit his school. Credit: @wizkidayo

A recent video showed Wizkid and KWAM 1 at the Awujale's palace as the Yoruba monarch showers prayers on the duo.

Watch video as Awujale prays for Wizkid and KWAM 1

In another clip, Wizkid also paid a visit to his secondary school as he was seen strolling in the school compound alongside some young boys.

Watch the video below:

People react to video of Awujale praying for Wizkid

See some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

owo809080:

"No matter who you are, my bother be humble, that only when you can live long, I no be star boy fan but love him bcos he get respect."

ibrooooh:

"Nah to find one oye give Wizkid, no time."

__elchido:

"I direct these prayers upon My Album #vibesonvibe God will announce me to the world through this Album."

man.like.stickz:

"The longest reigning king in Nigeria if not in Africa,man was in the class when he was taken to be installed as a king Awujale ti Gbogbo ijebu."

don_sammygee7:

"Who heard the last part where big wiz said e je kin sare ba yin photo…. Humility at its peak."

wurldshotit:

"I too love this guy."

wunmiat50:

"Wizkid for life very mature."

Video as Wizkid pays a visit to Tony Elumelu

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid also visited billionaire Tony Elumelu.

In a viral clip, the singer, dressed simply in native attire, bowed respectfully after the businessman emerged to welcome him.

Elumelu was followed closely by his wife, who Wizkid gave a huge bouquet of beautiful flowers, and their young twin boys.

