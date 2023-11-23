A Nigerian couple has sent social media users into a frenzy after they found their baby girl's lookalike

It is not clear where exactly the discovery was made, but the couple looked delighted to see the fine toddler

Many netizens thought the hospital where the couple's kid was delivered has some explaining to do

A Nigerian couple was delighted after they found their little daughter's lookalike.

The wife, @xo_rukky, took to TikTok to share a video of her husband carrying their offspring as they interacted with their kid's lookalike from the window of a car.

According to the woman, their daughter wanted to take the girl home. She also thought the two kids looked adorable.

In the video, the other kid stretched out her hand to reach the couple's baby as they interacted cutely with each other.

Internet users expressed surprise at their striking resemblance. Interestingly, the kids had the same hairstyle.

Watch the video below:

Netizens thought the kids resemble

Expensive Su cy said:

"Dat hospital go explain tire."

Constance said:

"Thank God the other baby looks older than her if not na hospital straight."

prityvictor said:

"They should exchange contact so they can be future besties."

so_phia0 said:

"I was thinking you're lying then I had to go to your page and found out it's true.

"The hospital has some hidden truth.

"Btw the babies are cute."

saratu said:

"They be like twins o."

Annie said:

"I’m the mid wife that deliver then after she born I na went to the toilet nd came back."

Vibes Of Hype said:

"You sure say nurse nor separate them omor they look so much alike swrs."

Bigstrikker said:

"Na fine fine babies everybody dey born nowadays."

Lady finds her lookalike in another country

In a related report, a lady found out her lookalike resides in another country.

The young lady named Bianca, who hails from Buzau in Romania, was stunned to see her Palestinian-Syrian lookalike, Lana Al Beik.

According to The Sun, her photographer friend, Alexandra Danciu, showed her and her family photos of Lana. Lana, in turn, stumbled across photos of Bianca on social media through a loved one.

Lady finds her lookalike on bus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had discovered her lookalike on a bus.

Sharing her photos side by side that of the lady on the Facebook group Life, Mahuntin marvelled at the numerous similarities they share.

Apart from them having the same height, facial look and colour, Mahuntin said they also have career aspiration similarities. She added that they are both level mates but different institutions.

