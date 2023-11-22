A Nigerian woman found just N150 in her husband's trousers that he hung outside and tackled him for it

In a funny WhatsApp chat her husband made public, the woman advised him to improve on the money he leaves in his clothes

Internet users who read their chat took sides with his wife, with some funnily accusing the legal practitioner of being stingy

A legal practitioner, identified as Living Saint on Facebook, has hilariously advised people to 'fear women' as he made public his wife's messages to him on WhatsApp.

Saint appealed to people to fear a woman from Anambra state more.

His wife funnily tackled him. Photo Credit: Living Saint

"See the gold digger wey I marry. Use 23 hours of everyday and fear women. If she's from Anambra state use 23.5 hours and fear her...," he wrote on Facebook while releasing the chat.

In the chat, his wife expressed her disappointment after she found N150 in his trousers that was hung on the balcony.

She advised him to leave a better amount next time, adding that the N150 would be added to her transport money for work the next day.

People found the chat funny but still supported his wife's rant.

People funnily supported his wife

Ohaechesi Chinecherem said:

"Be like true true lawyers dey stingy o.

"150 naira, only 150 that's what you left in your pocket, Kai."

Israel Ifeoluwa said:

"I used to leave money in my pocket plenty time.

"But since my woman don buy me wallet, everything stays in my wallet.

"I’ve met 1k, 2k in my pocket plenty time when washing."

Ese George said:

"Our dear barrister ,if I may,may I ? Why you sef no dey like leave better money for your clothes nau ? If I may,may I ??"

Charles Dennis said:

"Dey leave money for your clothes na. She's my sister from the same Anambra State and I'm sure she will give you whenever she finds any. "

Egbeji Chioma said:

"My baby no dey leave money again.

"Most times, when I load clothes,I see his pocket turned out.

"Ndi rawyer nobi am."

Ngaa Onyema said:

"Na so so tooth pick I dy see for my husband clothes. I dy even tease am... other wives dy find money for their husband clothes.. na tooth pick I dy see."

Female lawyer says she washes husband's clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female lawyer had got many talking after revealing she washes her husband's clothes.

Princess disclosed on Facebook that she highlighted some other roles and duties she does in her matrimonial home.

She added that she serves him food and holds the bowl for him to wash his hands and also cleans the house daily. According to Princess, doing these things does not in any way reduce her and stated that it is honourable to care for someone selflessly.

