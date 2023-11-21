Stella Maris Okafor, wife of ailing veteran Nollywood star John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, has taken a U-turn about a matter she denied publicly

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr Ibu's wife said the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), which her husband is a member of, has never supported the ailing comic actor

In an interview with controversial actor Uche Maduagwu, Stella revealed she was manipulated to make the false statement

Mr Ibu's wife, Stella Maris, has sparked reactions with a trending video of her apology to the AGN after she made allegations online.

In an interview with Uche Maduagwu, Stella first apologised to the Actor's Guild of Nigeria (AGN) for denying their help over her husband's health issue.

Mr Ibu's wife revealed she lied in viral video Photo credit: @realmribu/@realiburess

Did AGN support Mr Ibu?

Stella revealed she was manipulated to lie that the body did not help her husband as a member.

The actor's wife, who has been in a tussle with his 'daughter' Jasmine, backed up her new claim and revealed that actress Kate Henshaw, the guild's public relations officer, showed up when her husband was in the ICU.

She added that Henshaw and Mr Ibu conversed and joked around as he was still very vocal then.

Stella, however, did not share how she was manipulated and by whom.

In her words:

"My people, I am so sorry about this. I was manipulated to say all those things."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Mr Ibu's wife's video

The video got people dragging Mr Ibu's wife, read some comments gathered below:

_.thelo_:

"Na Mohbad Papa cause this ruBb!$h."

divalee_09:

"Madam this is not the time for you to be granting interviews when your husband you clam to love is still on hospital bed fighting for his life."

cheeomah_:

"Her husband is on hospital bed and she’s busy granting interviews?"

iamstepee:

"See who the interview Mr ibu wife, first this woman na first problem wey Ibu get."

giniswty:

"Who manipulated you to say it madam?"

mavoh1:

"As matured as u are ? Who will manipulate u? For ur own husband house? Humm."

chinny.6599:

"Madam u get 2 mouth abeg."

Kate Henshaw addresses Mr Ibu’s wife’s allegations.

Legit.ng earlier reported that in her official video released on October 21, Kate vehemently denied that AGN neglected Mr Ibu during his illness.

The Nollywood star stressed that the guild has always supported its members, especially in health emergencies.

She also noted that Stella Maris may be in trouble, which could explain her statement, but that saying the guild hasn't assisted in her husband's medical care was inappropriate.

