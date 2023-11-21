Media personality Verydarkman has joined several Nigerians to celebrate Davido's 31st birthday

In the post on his page, Verydarkman shared videos from his meeting with Davido and revealed how long he had been a fan of the singer before they finally met

Verydarkman also prayed for Davido and affirmed that he would bring home the much-anticipated Grammy

Nigerian singer Davido is 31 today, November 21, and he has been celebrated by his crew and loved ones on social media.

In a post on his page, Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman gushed over the singer whom he met recently in Lagos.

Sharing videos of their meeting, the media personality prayed that the singer would never bury any other child after Ifeanyi.

He praised the Unavailable crooner for ruling the music industry for over ten years and still retaining his spot.

On his love for Davido, Verydarkman revealed he had been a fan of Davido for over ten years before finally meeting him.

He also wrote:

"If David has 1000 Instagram post trust me I have commented on 970 that’s how well I have been following this n!!ha lol……..oh and Grammy yall will learn the hard way don’t play."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Verydarkman's post

The media personality's post sparked mixed reactions on social media. Read some comments gathered below:

ezedentertainer1:

"See as u dey call am David, is he ur mate. U no fit call am brother David."

domn_ick:

"Very insensitive to bring his late child up, while wishing him a happy birthday at the same time. Very insensitive!"

everything_baggy7:

"Who send you all this much talk just wish him happy birthday and move on."

bobby_yung_m:

"001 my birthday mate … make una wish me too."

savagehezzie01:

"So much epilogue , which school you go sef."

wisdomcounsellin:

"Happy Birthday Davido. November born are legendary."

ogmayana_iloveyou:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY 001. My Bro, Brother from another mother. God bless your new age with a lot of blessings."

etzlords:

"You don realize us today, because of Davido. Happy birthday @davido."

vickmoney_man_:

"This one no get Sense at all big for nothing."

