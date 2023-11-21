Nigerian singer Davido is a year older today, November 21 and one of the first people to celebrate his in Isreal DMW

The logistics manager shared a photo of him and his boss and followed up with several throwback photos detailing their journey

Isreal hailed his boss, prayed for him, and his followers joined him in celebrating the Unavailable crooner

Isreal Afaere, aka Isreal DMW, has sparked reactions online with his post celebrating his boss, Davido.

In the post on his page, the logistics manager detailed his years-long journey with the Unavailable crooner.

Isreal DMW celebrates Davido on birthday Photo credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Juju, as he is fondly called by many, shared throwback photos of him and Davido at different times, even when the singer was much younger.

Taking to his caption, Isreal hailed his boss as the king and prayed for blessing on his new age.

Recall that the logistics manager sparked reactions online recently after a video of him hailing a Benin man for marrying an Australian woman went viral.

He wrote:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING. BLESS YOUR NEW AGE SIR."

See Isreal DMW's post below:

Netizens celebrate Davido

verydarkblackman:

"Akpatapoti!! olori oko."

iamtrinityguy:

"Happy birthday King of music. Baba won."

voltagebillions5:

"Birthday Blessings my King 001."

henrydc280:

"Wishing you a very happy birthday Greatest live long for us all God bless you in your going out and in coming in remain boss I love you. Happy birthday, boss. Enjoy another 365 days of an all-expense paid trip around the sun!"

linda_ify1:

"Happy Birthday Baddest, May God Blessings Never depart from you."

lil_princehoodrich:

"Juju Na nysc top u wear for second slide?"

kodaleo_:

"Isreal no dey old o."

eli_wales2:

"Juju, no be today."

official_mhizter_sky:

"Birthday blessings to my 001! MGL!"

Isreal DMW's wife confirms end of their marriage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isreal was in the news following confirmation from his wife that their marriage, which was less than a year, had ended.

In viral posts online, the logistics manager shared a photo of their wedding ceremony and tagged his wife, Sheila.

In a surprising turn of events, Isreal's wife reposted the photo and blasted him, saying she would remain his wife in his dreams.

Source: Legit.ng