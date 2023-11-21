One of the world's most famous Islamic scholars, Mufti Menk, has gone viral within the Nigerian social media spaces as he meets skit maker Taaooma

Some photos posted online by famous female Nigerian skit maker Taaooma during Mufti Menk's recent visit to Nigeria have set tongues wagging

Taaooma, in her post, shared how Mufti Menk reacted when she asked for a selfie with the famous Islamic cleric

Famous Nigerian skit maker and content creator Maryam Apaokagi, aka Taaooma, has sparked reactions online with some photos of herself and renowned Islamic scholar and cleric Mufti Menk.

Taaooma, in the caption of her post, made a stirring revelation of the conversation she shared with Mufti, and it has set the Nigerian social media space on fire.

Photos of renowned international Islamic cleric Mufti Menk stylishly avoiding body contact with female skit maker Taaooma goes viral. Photo credit: @_taaooma

Source: Instagram

The recently engaged comic revealed how the renowned cleric stylishly avoided contact with her when she asked him for a selfie.

Mufti Menk places a bag between himself and Taaooma

Taaooma, in her post, shared how the renowned cleric placed a bag between himself and herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She noted that the cleric spoke about what he did by stating that he did it because of his wife.

However, when another man joined them for the selfie, Mufti Menk gladly allowed him to stand next to him in close proximity as compared to her.

Read an excerpt of Taaooma's post below:

"Mufti - For the sake of my wife, let me put this bag here."

See Taaooma's post below:

Reactions trail Taaooma's pics with Mufti Menk

See how netizens reacted to Taaooma's post:

@iam_nazzzy:

"My fav mufti ment."

@Ademo_la:

"My Fav Mufti. Always promoting the Islam with every opportunity."

@SAVYJOLA:

"Drip everywhere."

@uncletenshun:

"I too love this man."

@OblakN10:

"Mufti no wan explain."

@tosinraj:

"No one meets Mufti Menk and not be happy."

@ElonCanada:

"Women dey get chance sha."

@amazingtundeh:

"Mufti doesn’t want to explain tire."

@RealSheyi:

"Even Sheik dey fear woman, Baba no wan explain. Bcus evidence dey❤."

Taaooma shares her experience with a misogynist

Legit.ng recalls reporting a story shared online by Taaooma where she lamented the difficulties women face in real life, including gender inequality.

The content creator described an encounter with a traffic offender who made fun of her after committing an infraction against her just because she's a lady.

Taaooma stated that she confronted a traffic offender, but the man told her she needed to drop off her father's car at home before he could speak with her.

Source: Legit.ng