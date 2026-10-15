Ahmed Bashir Bello, a youth leader and passionate supporter of ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, died in a road accident

Bello's death was confirmed by his associates on Thursday, October 15, 2026, in announcements describing him as vibrant and energetic

Tributes poured in for the youth leader, with associates noting his death as a great loss to family, friends and colleagues

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Kaduna, Kaduna State - Ahmed Bashir Bello, a youth leader known for his support of Atiku Abubakar, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate for the 2027 elections, has died following a road accident on the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Legit.ng reports that Bello’s death was disclosed by close associates on Thursday, October 15, who mourned the loss of the young leader and paid tribute to his character and contributions.

Ahmed Bashir Bello, a youth leader and Atiku Abubakar supporter, has died in a road accident along the Kaduna-Abuja road. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Bello mourned as vibrant youth leader

Those who knew Bello described him as vibrant and energetic, and expressed deep sorrow over his passing. Associates noted that his death represented a significant loss not only to his family and friends but also to the wider circle of people he had worked with throughout his life.

One announcement offered prayers for the repose of his soul, calling on God to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus. The statement also asked that his loved ones be given the strength to bear the grief of his passing.

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un," the message read, invoking the Islamic expression of faith that everyone belongs to God and will ultimately return to Him.

Read the full post below via Facebook:

In the same vein, Adamawa-born political scientist, Umar Alkali, confirmed the sad news.

Alkali wrote on Facebook:

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji'un

"With total submission to the will of Allah (SWT)I mourn the painful loss of my brother, mentor and boss,, Ahmed Bashir Bello (Auwal Hamman Kojoli), who lost his life in a road accident around Kakuri while travelling to Abuja..

"Auwal was a good man who mentored me, advised me, and contributed immensely to my career. Through him, I had the opportunity to serve at Kaduna Electric alongside my friends."

Alkali added:

"Just last week, I sent him a message requesting his assistance with a request letter for my cousin, who is currently at the NYSC orientation camp in Kaduna, to serve at the company. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation.

"Indeed, I have lost a great man, a brother, and a mentor. Your kindness and impact on my life will never be forgotten."

Bello among Atiku’s prominent supporters

Bello had been a recognised figure within the circles supporting Atiku, who was ratified as the ADC's presidential candidate for the 2027 elections on May 30, 2026.

His death comes as political activity ahead of the 2027 general elections continues to intensify across the country.

Read more on ADC

Atiku unveils portal for Nigerians to question him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku launched a citizen-engagement platform that lets Nigerians question him about his political record, policy proposals, and plans for the country.

The portal will allow Nigerians to submit questions on issues including the economy, security, technology, job creation and measures to make life more affordable.

According to a statement from Atiku’s team, the ex-Nigerian No.2 citizen would personally respond to questions submitted through the platform, with members of his media team also helping to provide answers.

Source: Legit.ng