Mercy Johnson shared a deeply emotional tribute on Instagram following the sudden death of gospel singer Toluwanisings

The Nollywood actress did not name the deceased explicitly in her post, leaving many fans confused and worried

Toluwanisings passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026, sending shockwaves through the Christian music community

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has stirred widespread concern online after posting a raw, grief-laden tribute following the death of Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a reflective message that left many followers puzzled, as she did not directly name the person she was mourning.

Mercy Johnson’s emotional mourning post leaves fans asking questions. Credit: @mercyjonhson

Source: Instagram

Her words were heavy with emotion and existential questioning, prompting fans to wonder about the context behind the post.

"Hmmmmmmm, what then is life? All the struggle, hmmmmmmm. Rest on, Angel❤️😇," she wrote, setting a deeply sorrowful tone from the outset.

She went on to honour the person's artistic legacy, writing: "Thank you for sharing your gift with us; your music blessed me. I still judge you, faithful Lord." Mercy Johnson closed the tribute by blending her grief with faith, adding: "We still judge you, faithful lord.....Nothing dey this life. Just live and let live. 🙏💯💔"

Gospel singer Toluwanisings dies suddenly

The tribute came in the wake of the sudden passing of gospel singer Toluwanisings, who died in the early hours of Wednesday, 14 October 2026.

His death sent a wave of grief through the Christian music community and beyond, with fans and entertainers alike taking to social media to reflect on his life and the spiritual impact of his music.

Reactions trail Mercy Johnson’s public mourning on social media. Credit: @mercyjohnosn

Source: Instagram

Mercy Johnson's Post Draws Concern From Fans

Because Mercy Johnson did not explicitly mention a name in her tribute, many followers were left unsettled, with some expressing concern about what may have prompted such an emotional outpouring.

The post drew significant attention amid the broader mourning online for Toluwanisings, and her voice added to a growing chorus of tributes from the entertainment community remembering the late gospel artist.

See Mercy's Instagram post below:

Mercy Johnson speaks up for Regina Daniels

Legit.ng also reported that Mercy Johnson spoke on behalf of her colleague Regina Daniels, amid the controversy surrounding her marriage to Ned Nwoko.

The actress expressed concern over what she described as a troubling case of injustice.

Reacting to Mercy's post, a netizen said, "This shouldn't just be a movement. They are supposed to arrest Epa for wrong use of power."

Source: Legit.ng