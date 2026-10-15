Mercy Johnson Leaves Fans Concerned With Touching Mourning Message Online
- Mercy Johnson shared a deeply emotional tribute on Instagram following the sudden death of gospel singer Toluwanisings
- The Nollywood actress did not name the deceased explicitly in her post, leaving many fans confused and worried
- Toluwanisings passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026, sending shockwaves through the Christian music community
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Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has stirred widespread concern online after posting a raw, grief-laden tribute following the death of Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings.
The actress took to her Instagram page to share a reflective message that left many followers puzzled, as she did not directly name the person she was mourning.
Her words were heavy with emotion and existential questioning, prompting fans to wonder about the context behind the post.
"Hmmmmmmm, what then is life? All the struggle, hmmmmmmm. Rest on, Angel❤️😇," she wrote, setting a deeply sorrowful tone from the outset.
She went on to honour the person's artistic legacy, writing: "Thank you for sharing your gift with us; your music blessed me. I still judge you, faithful Lord." Mercy Johnson closed the tribute by blending her grief with faith, adding: "We still judge you, faithful lord.....Nothing dey this life. Just live and let live. 🙏💯💔"
Gospel singer Toluwanisings dies suddenly
The tribute came in the wake of the sudden passing of gospel singer Toluwanisings, who died in the early hours of Wednesday, 14 October 2026.
His death sent a wave of grief through the Christian music community and beyond, with fans and entertainers alike taking to social media to reflect on his life and the spiritual impact of his music.
Mercy Johnson's Post Draws Concern From Fans
Because Mercy Johnson did not explicitly mention a name in her tribute, many followers were left unsettled, with some expressing concern about what may have prompted such an emotional outpouring.
The post drew significant attention amid the broader mourning online for Toluwanisings, and her voice added to a growing chorus of tributes from the entertainment community remembering the late gospel artist.
See Mercy's Instagram post below:
Mercy Johnson speaks up for Regina Daniels
Legit.ng also reported that Mercy Johnson spoke on behalf of her colleague Regina Daniels, amid the controversy surrounding her marriage to Ned Nwoko.
The actress expressed concern over what she described as a troubling case of injustice.
Reacting to Mercy's post, a netizen said, "This shouldn't just be a movement. They are supposed to arrest Epa for wrong use of power."
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.