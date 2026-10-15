Defence Minister General Christopher Musa met with President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja to brief him on security ahead of the 2027 elections

Musa said Tinubu wants free, fair, and credible elections and that security agencies will remain neutral throughout the process

INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan revealed that Nigeria has 103 million registered voters, with young people making up the majority

Minister of Defence General Christopher Musa (retd.) has told Nigerians that security agencies will stay neutral during the 2027 general elections and that voters will be free to cast their ballots without fear.

Musa spoke to journalists on Thursday after a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja. He was joined by the heads of several security agencies.

President Bola Tinubu meets security chiefs ahead of the 2027 general election Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

He said the purpose of the meeting was to update the President on the country's security situation with the elections drawing closer. According to Musa, Tinubu was unequivocal about what he expects from the process.

"The President made it very clear he wanted free, fair, and credible elections," Musa said, adding that voters would not be intimidated.

The minister also announced that President Tinubu would soon commission a set of new aircraft, which he described as part of the government's commitment to addressing security challenges across the country.

No minors in the armed forces

Musa also addressed concerns about underage recruitment, firmly stating that Nigeria does not enlist minors into its armed forces.

Election schedule and voter numbers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has set the presidential and National Assembly elections for January 16, 2027, while governorship and state House of Assembly polls will follow on February 6, 2027. Both rounds of voting will take place across all 774 local government areas in Nigeria.

INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan said the country currently has 103 million registered voters, with young Nigerians accounting for the largest share of that figure.

See the video of General Musa on YouTube here:

Atiku criticises Tinubu's economic policy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar addressed Nigerians on Wednesday, October 14, citing hunger, insecurity, and rising costs as reasons to demand political change in 2027.

The NDC presidential candidate urged registered voters to collect their PVCs, describing the card as their peaceful power to demand change.

Atiku's message took direct aim at President Tinubu, promising to make life affordable and restore security if elected.

Source: Legit.ng