Ahmed Abubakar Zakka, his wife and their infant daughter were kidnapped from their Kaduna home on October 6, 2026

A video of Zakka and his daughter in the hands of their abductors went viral and sparked outrage across Nigeria

A retired security officer confirmed the family's release to Legit.ng reporters on Thursday, October 15

A couple and their six-month-old daughter, Fatima, who were kidnapped from their home in Kaduna State, have been freed.

A retired security officer who had been working with a team towards securing their release confirmed to development on Thursday, October 16, that Ahmed Abubakar Zakka, his wife and their infant daughter had regained their freedom. The source asked not to be named.

Kidnapped Kaduna couple, daughter regain freedom Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Getty Images

According to Daily Trust, the official said the family was in a vehicle driven by his driver and heading back to Kaduna metropolis at the time he spoke to our reporter. Further details about the circumstances of their release were not immediately available.

Kaduna family abducted in October

The Zakka family was seized from their residence in the Millennium City area of Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna State on October 6, 2026. Days after the abduction, a video circulated widely on social media showing Zakka and his baby daughter in the custody of the kidnappers. The footage drew sharp public reaction and condemnation from many Nigerians.

Chikun LGA has been one of the areas in Kaduna State most affected by kidnapping incidents in recent years, with criminal gangs regularly targeting communities in and around the local government area.

Abducted Kaduna family regain freedom Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Abducted NYSC members rescued

Legit.ng earlier reported that security agencies launched an intelligence-led operation after 20 prospective NYSC members and a civilian were abducted while travelling through Imo State.

The joint operation involved the military, the Department of State Services, and the police working together to locate the victims.

The rescued victims are currently receiving medical attention at a DSS facility as investigations continue.

Source: Legit.ng