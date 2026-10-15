VDM slammed Governor Adeleke after he publicly pledged support for President Tinubu's 2027 re-election at an APC campaign council in Abuja

VDM accused Davido of emotionally manipulating his fans with anti-APC tweets during his uncle's governorship campaign, claiming the singer always knew Adeleke's true allegiance

Davido's reaction to the post stunned many online, with fans finding his response completely unexpected

Afrobeats star Davido has raised eyebrows after reacting in a surprising way to a viral post from activist VeryDarkMan (VDM), who called out both the singer and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The drama began after Governor Adeleke attended an APC campaign council meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday, October 14, where he publicly declared his support for President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid.

VDM calls Governor Adeleke an APC puppet, Davido likes viral post. Credit: @davido, @verydarkman, @adeleke001

Source: Instagram

Adeleke, who contested the Osun governorship under the Accord party, told the gathering that he could already "smell" victory for Tinubu and that he would be coordinating the APC campaign across Osun State.

VDM calls out Davido over uncle's political moves

VDM wasted no time responding to the development, accusing Davido of using his massive social media following to push an anti-APC narrative during his uncle's election campaign, while allegedly knowing all along that Adeleke was politically aligned with the ruling party.

The activist read out old tweets in which Davido had declared he could never support APC, contrasting those statements sharply with his uncle's current position.

"You are a user. You are someone who uses your fans and your popularity to your advantage for yourself. I don't want to see you put your mouth in election matters again," VDM said in the video.

VDM went further, arguing that the Osun gubernatorial contest was essentially "APC versus APC," with Adeleke hiding his true allegiance to avoid losing votes.

He claimed that after winning the election, Adeleke received a congratulatory call and was asked to collect his certificate of return from Tinubu himself, which he said confirmed the arrangement all along.

The activist also took aim at celebrities in general, cautioning ordinary Nigerians against allowing their admiration for public figures to influence who they vote for.

He argued that celebrity political endorsements are always driven by personal interest rather than genuine concern for the electorate.

Watch VDM's viral video on Instagram:

Davido likes VDM's post

What caught many people off guard was Davido's response to the criticism. Rather than firing back or ignoring the post entirely, the "Timeless" singer reportedly liked VDM's post, a move that left fans stunned given how directly and personally the content targeted him and his family.

Many social media users who saw the like could not quite make sense of it, with several noting it was the last reaction they expected from the singer.

See a screenshot of Davido's like below:

Davido reacts after VDM’s explosive claim about Governor Adeleke. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Davido slams Edo governor over his uncle

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian singer Davido publicly mocked Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over a tweet the governor shared on August 10, 2026.

Davido’s jab appeared to be part of an ongoing feud between the singer and the governor, following reports that Okpebholo made comments about Davido’s uncle.

Source: Legit.ng