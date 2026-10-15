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Davido Takes Action As VDM Tackles Him and His Uncle Governor Adeleke
Celebrities

Davido Takes Action As VDM Tackles Him and His Uncle Governor Adeleke

by  Chinasa Afigbo
3 min read
  • VDM slammed Governor Adeleke after he publicly pledged support for President Tinubu's 2027 re-election at an APC campaign council in Abuja
  • VDM accused Davido of emotionally manipulating his fans with anti-APC tweets during his uncle's governorship campaign, claiming the singer always knew Adeleke's true allegiance
  • Davido's reaction to the post stunned many online, with fans finding his response completely unexpected

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Afrobeats star Davido has raised eyebrows after reacting in a surprising way to a viral post from activist VeryDarkMan (VDM), who called out both the singer and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The drama began after Governor Adeleke attended an APC campaign council meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday, October 14, where he publicly declared his support for President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid.

Davido reacts as VDM labels his uncle Governor Adeleke an APC puppet
VDM calls Governor Adeleke an APC puppet, Davido likes viral post. Credit: @davido, @verydarkman, @adeleke001
Source: Instagram

Adeleke, who contested the Osun governorship under the Accord party, told the gathering that he could already "smell" victory for Tinubu and that he would be coordinating the APC campaign across Osun State.

Read also

Davido's post targeting APC supporters resurfaces as Adeleke joins Tinubu's campaign council

VDM calls out Davido over uncle's political moves

VDM wasted no time responding to the development, accusing Davido of using his massive social media following to push an anti-APC narrative during his uncle's election campaign, while allegedly knowing all along that Adeleke was politically aligned with the ruling party.

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The activist read out old tweets in which Davido had declared he could never support APC, contrasting those statements sharply with his uncle's current position.

"You are a user. You are someone who uses your fans and your popularity to your advantage for yourself. I don't want to see you put your mouth in election matters again," VDM said in the video.

VDM went further, arguing that the Osun gubernatorial contest was essentially "APC versus APC," with Adeleke hiding his true allegiance to avoid losing votes.

He claimed that after winning the election, Adeleke received a congratulatory call and was asked to collect his certificate of return from Tinubu himself, which he said confirmed the arrangement all along.

Read also

2027 election: Prominent candidate projected to exit presidential race

The activist also took aim at celebrities in general, cautioning ordinary Nigerians against allowing their admiration for public figures to influence who they vote for.

He argued that celebrity political endorsements are always driven by personal interest rather than genuine concern for the electorate.

Watch VDM's viral video on Instagram:

Davido likes VDM's post

What caught many people off guard was Davido's response to the criticism. Rather than firing back or ignoring the post entirely, the "Timeless" singer reportedly liked VDM's post, a move that left fans stunned given how directly and personally the content targeted him and his family.

Many social media users who saw the like could not quite make sense of it, with several noting it was the last reaction they expected from the singer.

See a screenshot of Davido's like below:

Davido makes his move after VDM’s comment about Governor Adeleke goes viral
Davido reacts after VDM’s explosive claim about Governor Adeleke. Credit: @verydarkman
Source: Instagram

Davido slams Edo governor over his uncle

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian singer Davido publicly mocked Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over a tweet the governor shared on August 10, 2026.

Read also

2027 election: Adeleke dances at Tinubu, APC campaign council inauguration, video trends

Davido’s jab appeared to be part of an ongoing feud between the singer and the governor, following reports that Okpebholo made comments about Davido’s uncle.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
DavidoAPCOsun StateAfrobeatsAdemola Adeleke
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