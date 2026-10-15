Suspected Boko Haram terrorists stormed a military formation in Guzamala LGA of Borno State around midnight on Tuesday, October 13

The attack lasted over two hours and the Guzamala LGA chairman confirmed soldiers engaged the terrorists and repelled the assault

Local sources say casualties were recorded on both sides, with unverified reports that seven soldiers may have been killed

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over four years of experience covering security issues and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and across Africa.

Maiduguri, Borno State - Suspected Boko Haram insurgents launched a midnight assault on a military post in the Mairari community of Guzamala Local Government Area (LGA) in Borno State, with unverified reports suggesting that up to seven soldiers may have been killed.

As reported by The Punch, local sources disclosed that the attack began around 12 am on Tuesday, October 13, and continued for more than two hours before the military managed to repel the insurgents.

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents attack a military post in Mairari, Borno State, as reports of possible soldier casualties remain unverified. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

News Central TV also noted the unfortunate development.

Guzamala LGA Chairman Umar Sheriff confirmed the incident on Wednesday, October 14, saying the terrorists had deliberately targeted the military formation rather than the civilian population.

"The incident occurred last night around 12 am. Though I don't have statistics regarding the casualties yet, because it's not everything we are told. It's a security matter. But I know that no civilian was killed," Sheriff said.

Nigerian troops repel a suspected Boko Haram attack on a military post in Mairari, Borno State, after a gunfight lasting over two hours. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

He described the assault as the most intense the area had seen in recent memory, adding that the military held its ground throughout the confrontation.

"They have never attacked as much as this time, but thank God, the military were able to repel them," he said.

Mairari gunfight raises casualty fears

While the chairman said the situation had since calmed down, local sources who spoke anonymously painted a grimmer picture, saying fighters on both sides suffered losses during the lengthy gunfight.

"I know there are military casualties. It was rumoured that seven soldiers were killed, but no one could verify that yet," one source said.

A second source familiar with the events noted that the intensity of the exchange made it unlikely either side escaped unscathed:

"That attack left the entire town in tension. With the gunfire yesterday, there is no way that the terrorists will not suffer casualties. Both local forces and the military stood their ground."

Sheriff said he planned to travel to Mairari on Thursday to personally assess the situation on the ground.

"The situation is calm. I will be there tomorrow morning (Thursday, October 15) to evaluate the situation," he said.

Borno attack: Military declines to comment

Attempts to reach Captain Mohammed Goni, the Acting Military Information Officer of the North-East Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, were unsuccessful.

Goni did not answer or return calls before this report was published.

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