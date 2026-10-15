Toluwanisings' wife, Akanbi Elizabeth Irawomitan, has been at the centre of public attention after her husband's demise

A birthday post Akanbi shared for her daughter just 6 days before her husband's death resurfaced, drawing thousands of emotional reactions online

Fans and followers flooded Akanbi's page with comforting messages, with many expressing deep sorrow for the young family

Fans and well-wishers have flooded the Instagram page of the widow of the late gospel singer Toluwanisings, Akanbi Elizabeth Irawomitan, after his heartbreaking demise.

What made it more painful for many was a birthday celebration post Akanbi had shared just six days before her husband's death.

Nigerians rally around late gospel singer Toluwanisings’ wife after his death. Credit: elposhneedleworks

Source: Instagram

In it, she joyfully marked one of their daughters' birthdays, a memory that now reads very differently in the wake of the tragedy. The contrast between that celebratory moment and the grief that followed it moved many viewers deeply.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actress Bimbo Afolayan had shared a heartfelt prayer for Toluwani's wife and their two daughters.

Fans rally around Toluwanisings' wife

The tribute quickly drew comments, with many people expressing condolences directly to Akanbi and her children.

@omoh_wunmee commented:

"May the lord strengthen and comfort you and your family."

@annabelcreationz wrote:

"Hmmmm, life 😢 Happy birthday cutie, Sis pls be gentle on yourself for the sake of these beautiful girls, they need you more now."

@datamedia_tz said:

"Be strong madame....God is there for you in every situation 🙏🏼🥹"

@anikymi shared:

"I'm so so sorry for your loss."

@viral.babby99 wrote:

"It is well 😢 may the Good God comfort you and ur family."

@abiodunoluwapemisire commented:

"So this little girl will grow up to a story that ohhh I lost my dad when I was two years old. Omoh."

Fans and well-wishers storm Toluwanisings’ wife’s Instagram page. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Woli Agba mourns Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian and gospel minister Woli Agba paid tribute to gospel singer Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

In his Instagram post, Woli Agba described the loss as heartbreaking, using the phrase “Sunset at Midday” to reflect the singer’s untimely passing and recalling the impact of his unique voice.

He prayed for God to comfort the late singer’s wife, children and other loved ones, ending his tribute with a farewell message: “Sing with the Angels, Bro.”

Source: Legit.ng