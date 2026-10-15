GOtv Supa Plus is the most expensive package on the GOtv platform — and missing out on it means missing the only GOtv tier with a dedicated SuperSport Premier League channel. This guide breaks down every channel, every price, and whether it's genuinely worth your money.

GOtv Supa Plus offers premium entertainment and exclusive Premier League coverage. Photo: @GOtvNg (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

GOtv Supa Plus is the flagship GOtv package, built around a dedicated Premier League channel and a full house of entertainment content.

In Nigeria, Supa Plus costs ₦16,800 per month and unlocks 85+ channels.

and unlocks 85+ channels. In Kenya, the package costs KES 3,199 per month and includes nine sports channels, among them the SuperSport Premier League channel.

GOtv Supa Plus subscribers get live action from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, UEFA Champions League, and UEFA Europa League.

The dedicated Premier League channel is exclusive to Supa Plus — lower packages receive only selected live football on SuperSport Football, with highlights on Blitz.

What is GOtv Supa Plus?

GOtv is a pay-television terrestrial service in sub-Saharan Africa, owned by MultiChoice and launched on 5 September 2011. GOtv Supa Plus is a tailored package with an expanded "World of Champions" sports offering, including English Premier League and La Liga matches.

The package became available across several African countries from 1 August 2023. It sits at the very top of the GOtv bouquet ladder, above GOtv Supa, Max, Plus, Value, and Lite.

GOtv Supa Plus price by country

Prices vary significantly by location. The table below summarises the current monthly rates across the major GOtv markets.

All prices in the table below reflect current figures from official multi-country listings. Always confirm the latest rate on the official GOtv site before subscribing, as MultiChoice adjusts prices periodically.

Country Monthly Price Channels Nigeria ₦16,800 85+ Kenya KES 3,199 75+ Ghana GHS 295 75+

GOtv charges vary noticeably across Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria, with customers in some regions paying amounts adjusted for local currency.

Nigeria's current price of ₦16,800 represents a significant increase from the original launch price, reflecting economic pressures and operational cost adjustments that have affected all MultiChoice packages.

GOtv Supa Plus channels list

Channels are categorised into genres including Local, Entertainment, Movies, Sports, News, Kids, Lifestyle, and Religion. Here is a breakdown of what each category delivers.

Sports channels

Sports is the primary reason most subscribers upgrade to Supa Plus. GOtv Supa Plus customers access live matches on SS Football HD, SS La Liga, SS Premier League, SS PSL, SS Football Plus, and SS Variety 1.

Beyond the Premier League, subscribers also get SuperSport La Liga for Spanish football, SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport Football, and multiple SuperSport Select channels.

SuperSport broadcasts all 380 Premier League matches on the dedicated SuperSport Premier League channel, more than 300 games from La Liga on the dedicated SuperSport La Liga channel, and more than 300 Serie A matches.

Entertainment channels

The entertainment line-up on GOtv Supa Plus in Nigeria includes Africa Magic Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, Family, ROK 2, Magic Showcase, Trybe, Televista, TVC Entertainment, Zee World, Star Life, Telemundo, TLNovelas, Real Time, E! Entertainment, Discovery Family, Universal TV, CBS Reality, BET, TLC Entertainment, and Me Channel.

Movie channels

The package also shows Hollywood blockbuster movies and series on channels such as M-Net Movies, Studio Universal, and Disney. Additional movie channels include Africa Magic Epic, ROK, Movie Room, TNT Africa, KIX, CineMagic, and B4U Movies.

Kids channels

The package features E! Entertainment, Cartoon Network, and National Geographic. Younger viewers also have access to Disney Junior, Nickelodeon, JimJam, PBS Kids, and Nick Toons.

News and documentary channels

Subscribers receive BBC World News, CNN International, Al Jazeera, Arise News, TVC News Nigeria, NTA News 24, and Channels Television. On the documentary side, additional channels include Nat Geo Wild and National Geographic.

Can you watch the Champions League on GOtv Supa Plus?

Yes — and this is one of the clearest arguments for upgrading. GOtv Supa Plus broadcasts the UEFA Champions League, including the round of 16 and beyond, through the SuperSport Premier League Channel.

For the 2025/26 season, Supa Plus subscribers also receive coverage of the UEFA Europa League, Emirates FA Cup, and the Betway Premiership — making it the most complete football package available on the GOtv platform.

Does GOtv Supa Plus show all Premier League matches?

GOtv Supa Plus allows subscribers to watch all Premier League games as the new football season progresses. GOtv Supa Plus includes a dedicated Premier League channel, giving EPL fans a complete house of entertainment.

Lower packages do not get the dedicated Premier League channel — they receive only selected live football on SuperSport Football and highlights on SuperSport Blitz. If catching every Premier League fixture matters to you, Supa Plus is the only GOtv option.

Is GOtv Supa Plus worth the price?

You pay ₦5,400 extra monthly compared to GOtv Supa to get the dedicated Premier League channel and approximately 10–15 additional channels in Nigeria. For football fans, that premium is straightforward to justify.

For casual viewers, the value calculation is different. GOtv Supa Plus has a full house of entertainment, including the dedicated PL channel, more options for movie lovers, and a big entertainment boost for kids. If your household has mixed viewing tastes, the breadth of 85+ channels adds real value.

One concern at this price point is the single-device streaming limitation. Simultaneous streaming on two devices would feel more reasonable, but MultiChoice maintains this restriction across all packages to prevent account sharing.

What you need before subscribing

A GOtv decoder (new decoders are sold at authorised GOtv dealers)

Your IUC number (printed on a sticker beneath your decoder)

A registered mobile number linked to your GOtv account

Payment method: bank card, mobile money, or bank transfer

Subscribing via the MyGOtv app

Download the MyGOtv app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Open the app and log in using your IUC number and password. Tap Subscribe or Upgrade. Select GOtv Supa Plus from the list of packages. Enter your debit card or mobile money details. Confirm payment and wait for the activation SMS.

Subscribing via the GOtv website

Visit gotvafrica.com and click Sign In. Enter your IUC number to log in. Select GOtv Supa Plus and click Subscribe. Complete payment using your preferred method. After payment, send "Accept [space] IUC number" to 4688 from your registered phone number, or activate via the MyGOtv app.

Subscribing via USSD (Nigeria)

Dial *423# on your registered mobile number. Follow the on-screen prompts. Select your package and confirm payment.

Troubleshooting common issues

No signal after payment — Allow up to 30 minutes for the signal to refresh. If the problem persists, send "Refresh [space] IUC number" to 4688.

— Allow up to 30 minutes for the signal to refresh. If the problem persists, send "Refresh [space] IUC number" to 4688. Wrong package activated — Contact customer care immediately with your IUC number and payment reference. Do not attempt to restart the process without resolving the first transaction.

— Contact customer care immediately with your IUC number and payment reference. Do not attempt to restart the process without resolving the first transaction. Payment deducted but subscription not active — Keep your bank confirmation SMS and contact support. MultiChoice typically resolves this within 24 hours.

— Keep your bank confirmation SMS and contact support. MultiChoice typically resolves this within 24 hours. Error E16 (no subscription) — This usually means your previous subscription has expired. Renew the Supa Plus package using any of the methods above.

Use only official MultiChoice channels when seeking support.

GOtv Nigeria customer care: +234 803 904 4688

+234 803 904 4688 GOtv Nigeria SMS self-care: Send "Balance [space] IUC number" to 4688

Send "Balance [space] IUC number" to GOtv Kenya helpline: +254 711 066 555 or email [email protected]

+254 711 066 555 or email [email protected] Official GOtv website: gotvafrica.com/en-ng (Nigeria) | gotvafrica.com/en-ke (Kenya)

gotvafrica.com/en-ng (Nigeria) | gotvafrica.com/en-ke (Kenya) GOtv packages page: view all packages

Frequently asked questions

What channels are included in the GOtv Supa Plus subscription?

GOtv Supa Plus includes all Supa channels, plus SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Action, ESPN 2, Africa Magic Showcase, Universal TV, M-Net Movies 3, Studio Universal, and Disney Channel. The package also includes local channels, news, kids' content, and documentary channels across 85+ stations in Nigeria and 75+ in Kenya.

Can I watch the Champions League on GOtv Supa Plus?

Yes. GOtv Supa Plus customers receive coverage of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League through the SuperSport channels included in the package. Matches are broadcast live on the SuperSport Premier League and related channels.

Does GOtv Supa Plus show all Premier League matches?

SuperSport shows all 380 Premier League matches on the dedicated SuperSport Premier League channel, and this channel is exclusive to Supa Plus on the GOtv platform. Lower packages do not carry this dedicated channel.

What is the GOtv Supa Plus price in Nigeria?

GOtv Supa Plus costs ₦16,800 per month in Nigeria and gives access to 85+ channels. Prices are reviewed periodically by MultiChoice — always confirm the current rate on the official GOtv Nigeria website before subscribing.

How does GOtv Supa Plus compare to GOtv Supa?

GOtv Supa Plus is the highest level of GOtv packages. The key difference between Supa Plus and Supa is a set of additional channels, most importantly the dedicated SuperSport Premier League channel. In Nigeria, Supa costs ₦11,400 per month, meaning Supa Plus carries a premium of ₦5,400 monthly for that extra sports access.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

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Jinja costs ₦3,900 a month, but it doesn't include TNT Africa, which starts with Jolli. Find out which channels Jinja offers and whether the package suits your household.

Source: Legit.ng