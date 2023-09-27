Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen has been trending globally on social media after a video about him on his club's official TikTok handle went viral

A couple of videos were posted on Napoli's official TikTok page mocking the Nigerian striker for missing a penalty in the last Serie A match against Bologna

However, Osimhen, in response to the video, has taken down all of his club's photos/images of Napoli on his official Instagram page

Nigerian international footballer Victor Osimhen has been in a frosty situation with his Italian club, Napoli SSC.

The issue started after videos about the Nigerian striker were posted on the clubs' official TikTok page mocking Victor Osimhen because of a penalty miss during their last Serie A game.

Osimhen snubs his Napoli teammates after missing a penalty.

Source: Instagram

Gimme the penalty, coconut and Pessi

In one of the videos, Victor Osimhen was described as a coconut with a sarcastic voice mocking him.

While in another clip, the video showed the moment Osimhen won his penalty and clamoured for it to be given. After getting the penalty, he stepped forward to take the decisive kick, but he missed.

When Osimhen struck the ball in the mocking video, the sarcastic commentating voice shouted, "Pessi."

There's been a significant outrage to the video from fans of the striker, especially Nigerians describing the video as racist and condescending.

Osimhen Ignores colleagues at training

In response to the video, the Nigerian striker deleted everything related to Napoli on his social media pages.

A clip of him ignoring his teammates as he arrives at training has also gone viral.

Watch video of Victor Osimhen ignoring his Napoli teammates during training:

Fans react to the clip of Osimhen snubbing his teammates

Here are some of the comments Legit.ng gathered online as fans respond to Osimhen's

@Therichayuba:

"It was intentional. Wetin be missed there. Osimhen no Dey miss Ooo."

@flitchatter:

"Hmm what is happening right now! Know one can understand."

@blackbaby2001:

"Jealousy is a bad thing."

@doneneks:

"Naso black man dey do."

@elmannygram:

"Osimhen should’ve left last summer but I guess nobody told him Italians don’t value black people."

@Marvelwhest1:

"They deserves this that was his teammates no one have come speaks about the issue publicly yet."

@Frankillumate:

"Victor Osimhen that we know won't take charges. It's not him, it's Africa!"'

@official_adags:

"They all deserve it. Even the manager he shook didn’t deserve that handshake coz they are all hypocritical racíst in Italy."

@Foxysmiles:

"This people? After crowning Kvara instead of Osimhen ? i wonder why he is still there. They don’t deserve him."

Timaya, Pastor Remote, & others knock Napoli over video mocking Osimhen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier some reactions of Nigerian celebrities' to Victor Osimhen's treatment by his club.

Skit maker Pastor Remote joined other Nigerians on social media to express his disappointment in the treatment of Osimhen by Napoli.

Nigerian singer singer Timaya is another person who has shown massive support for the embattled striker.

