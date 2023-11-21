Famed Kannywood actor and movie producer Aminu Surajo Bono is dead, as confirmed by his friend and colleague Ali Nuhu

It was reported that Aminu passed away after collapsing on Monday evening, November 20, and was taken to the hospital

In a media chat, the late actor’s close friend spoke about the Islamic burial procedures that will be performed as soon as possible

Popular Hausa actor and director Aminu Surajo Bono has recently gone away.

Bono's friend and colleague, Babangida Bangis, reportedly confirmed the actor's death on Monday night to BBC Pidgin.

Kannywood director Aminu Bono dies Credit: @realalinuhu

Source: Instagram

According to Bangis, the director "collapsed" and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Bangis revealed that a Muslim burial will take place on Tuesday, November 21, for the deceased.

“He was not sick. In fact, we were supposed to meet earlier today,” he said.

“After we spoke on the phone, I was later told that he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.”

Ali Nuhu, another popular actor, also paid tribute to Bono in a post via his Instagram page.

“May God have mercy on Aminu S. Bono and make paradise your final abode,” he wrote.

mustyfashion1:

"May God forgive the director and make paradise his final abode Amen."

mr._b__:

"Innalillahi wa'inna ilaihirraji'un may God have mercy on your servant Aminu s bono..."

ibnyakubuahmad:

"Great loss. May Allah have mercy on him and make paradise his final abode."

wal_kannoor:

"From Allah we belong and to Him we shall return, may Allah have mercy on him."

officialkhaleefa_:

"May God forgive him and grant him."

real_saknah:

"God is king of this world may God make the prophet know your coming good man."

Nollywood actor Saint Obi passes on

In other news, reports of the tragic passing of one of Nollywood's veteran stars, Saint Obi, left social media users in shock. The actor, 57, reportedly passed away after a prolonged illness.

Reports claim that the movie star died on Sunday, May 6, in the home of one of his siblings.

Born on November 16, 1965, Saint Obi made significant contributions to the Nigerian film industry after shooting into the limelight in the year 1996.

Source: Legit.ng