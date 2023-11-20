Umenwa Ekene has shared pictures of her praying for her husband as he marked his first birthday as a married man

The Nollywood actress also sent prayers to everyone who blessed or cursed her man on and offline

The actress also surprised her husband with a birthday celebration by organising a worship session to God in their home

Actress Umenwa Ekene's husband, Alex Ifeanyi, aka Kleanson, is marking his first birthday as a married man on Monday, November 20.

Umenwa, who made headlines weeks ago over videos from her wedding, shared pictures of her holding her husband's head as she prayed for him.

Actress Umenwa Ekene showers prayers on her husband. Credit: @ekene_umenwa

She, however, caused a stir with her prayer to anyone who blessed or cursed her husband on and off social media.

Umenwa wrote in a caption:

"I decree upon your life you are blessed forever amen Whoever blesses you online and offline is blessed forever and whoever curses you online and offline is cursed forever."

See her post below:

Watch the video as Umewa surprises hubby on his birthday here.

Umewa Ekene's hubby rejoices as he marks birthday

In a post on his page, the celebrant gushed about marking his first birthday as a married man. He also appreciated his wife for surprising him.

Sharing a picture on his page, Kleason wrote:

"Thank You @ekene_umenwa my beautiful wife for the surprise this morning . You are so lovely and sweet. Love you baby, Me and you forever."

See his post below:

Fans to video from Umenwa Ekene's husband's birthday celebration

See some of the messages Legit.ng captured below:

Desting Betty Enaruwe:

"I felt the power of God true the worship."

Erica Queenie:·

"When God blesses you with a woman that loves God Happy Birthday Sir❤....

Zinny Judec Emmanuel:

"God is sweet! Happy Birthday to your hubby, divine protection and upliftment upon your household

The Cycle of Worship Tv:

When I choose you as my role model as a Christian I didn't made a mistake, you're a rare gem in today's world my actor. May GOD Almighty continues to guide, protect, keep and bless your home."

Queen C and kids:

"Beautiful home.more happiness n twin I pray for you love you."

Umenwa Ekene shares how she fasted for nine days to pick her bridesmaid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Umenwa Ekene shared how she selected her bridesmaid.

The actress revealed she fasted and prayed for nine days before choosing her colleague Chinenye Nnebe as her bridesmaid.

Umenwa also gushed about Chinenye and her good deeds during the memorable event.

