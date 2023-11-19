Nigerian singer Wizkid has continued to keep in touch with his grassroots going by his numerous public appearances

Just recently, the Star Boy was spotted hanging out with Nigerian actor, Kunle Afolayan, at his restaurant and lounge

In the video, Wiz was seen spraying bundles of cash on the filmmaker as he sang to him and other guests at his restaurant

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has once again surprised his many fans with his casual appearance at a random location in Lagos.

The Grammy-winning musician recently visited Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan’s Afefeyeye Restaurant and Lounge in Allen Avenue, Lagos.

Video of Wizkid spraying money on Kunle Afolayan trends. Photos: @kunleafo, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on Afolayan’s official Instagram page, the moment Wizkid arrived at his restaurant was captured as the singer was seen getting out of his Maybach space bus with one of his crew members.

See the clip below:

Shortly after that, videos of Wizkid vibing and enjoying himself with other patrons at the lounge made the rounds on social media.

Excited fans gathered around the singer who was sitting in the VIP section of the lounge with Kunle Afolayan. Rather than wait for Wizkid to entertain them, one of them was seen with a microphone singing the Star Boy’s songs to him.

Wizkid also matched the energy and he was seen on his feet dancing as fans sang to him. See the clips below:

Wizkid sprays bundles of cash on Kunle Afolayan

In usual Wizkid style, the music star made sure to show love during his hang out with Kunle Afolayan. As the filmmaker started to sing to entertain Wizkid and other guests, the music star started to spray bundles of cash on him.

The Star Boy was no doubt impressed by Kunle Afolayan’s singing as he continued to drop cash bundles on his shoulder while vibing to the song.

See the heartwarming clip below:

Reactions as Wizkid parties hard with Kunle Afolayan

The fun videos of Wizkid having a great time with Kunle Afolayan soon spread on social media and it got many Nigerians talking. A number of netizens were very impressed with the singer’s down-to-earth attitude while others claimed he has started to make more public appearances because he’s no longer doing well.

Read some of their comments below:

rossyofnewyork:

“Everybody’ loves wizzzyyy except d give away children this makes me sooo happy.”

boychase_2:

“My GOAT get doings abeg, baba don dey spray money for like a month now.”

Austinonation5:

“Fc for life till I die even d next world am still gonna love wizzy.”

funmi_michea_:

“If na Davido now una go Dey shout his too accessible na Una wizkid be this ooo wey every body just Dey with now.”

profwheyleeton:

“Soft life.”

david_ed12:

“He’s so jobless now, it’s only to be moving around, zero grammy nominations he should go back to studio now, why’s he just wasting time no wonder he sings rubbish’s nowadays.”

Matto_ola:

“When you are not everywhere, people tend to appreciate when they see you.”

precious_kollins:

“When your no longer big what do u expect.”

iam_rarelyseen:

“E for too pain me if to say I no be FC. Being a wizkid and messi fan is just too peaceful and calm, no drama, no online dragging just steady wins and collecting awards back to back.”

jeffryprettypretty:

“Only this enjoyment alone big pass Grammy.”

phoenixnanah:

“He just realized "life's too short" the hard way tho.”

ernieibinabo:

“Omo I love the fact that after his mum died he decided to stay and enjoy with his family.”

phunmie__funmilayo:

“Too mature, well dressed, well behaved, speak to people in a good manner and all of these. Still respectful big wizzy.”

liverpoolbishop:

“Very respectful guy…. He greeted @kunleafo with respect. Kudos to @wizkidayo.”

Video as Wizkid pays a visit to Tony Elumelu

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid also visited billionaire Tony Elumelu.

In a viral clip, the singer, dressed simply in native attire, bowed respectfully after the businessman emerged to welcome him.

Elumelu was followed closely by his wife, who Wizkid gave a huge bouquet of beautiful flowers, and their young twin boys.

Source: Legit.ng