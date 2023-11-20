Burna Boy's bodyguard, Travis, was pleasantly surprised by the singer and other team members on his birthday

The young walked in after Burna's mum into a room full of people who sang for him and handed him a cake

The young man blushed shyly as everyone celebrated him in the room before taking out the candles on his cake

Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, got netizens sharing different opinions with a video of his bodyguard, Travis.

In the clip sighted online, Burna's mum ushered Travis into a room with other team members and the singer ready to celebrate him.

Burna Boy and his team celebrate his bodyguard Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@notjustok

The bodyguard blushed as he received a cake with candles, and everyone sang him a birthday song.

After the birthday song, Travis turned off the candles on his cake and everyone, including Burna Boy, cheered him on.

Recall that the self-acclaimed African Giant turned 32 in July, and he celebrated on stage in the Netherlands.

While some netizens commended Burna Boy for being a great boss despite his reputation, others shared opinions about his bodyguard.

talkative_sam11:

"No wonder Burna Dey secure himself with the boot, this one too soft oooo."

helawrld:

"On Naija blogs , Burna Boy is the villain, in real life… his whole team are eating because of him. He's not treating anybody different from the other. As seen in the video, he celebrates everyone around him, including his security. everybody that have worked w him or know him personally can confirm that he’s an amazing person even me."

bunmidagiantgram:

"It’s a whole family band."

fionadavis685:

"He treats everyone around him with love, kindness and respect. That's why he's my favorite."

son_ofmercy7:

"Who Dey cut onions."

celebrity_stanley_alum:

"Happy birthday. I love u, more years to celebrate in good health and prosperity."

