Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan wife has now caught the attention of Nigerians

Laila recently posted a new video of herself on social media and a number of netizens started to make speculation

Some of them gushed over her good looks while others commented on the possibility of her being pregnant

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels’ Moroccan co-wife, Laila, has now sparked pregnancy rumours on social media.

The socialite who is also married to billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko, took to her official Instagram page to share a sultry video with her fans.

Nigerians react to Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife's latest video. Photo: @mnslailacharani

In the clip, Laila was seen looking elegant as she rocked different dresses and catwalked around her location with a cute smile on her face.

The billionaire wife accompanied the video with a simple caption where she gushed over her own femininity. She wrote:

“I am woman.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Ned Nwoko’s co-wife’s video

Interestingly, a number of netizens seemed to think Laila was pregnant after watching her video. Some of them started to congratulate her while others gushed over her good looks.

Read some of their comments below:

fatu_humble3:

“Your beauty is outstandingly beautiful and original and not artificial like others we know. At least you don’t need artificial beauty, filters, extreme face paint and photo shoot to stand out. You’re already outstanding, stunning, classy, and elegant.”

21stella3:

“Congratulations on your pregnancy.”

shannonbredeen:

“The main wife of Ned .”

eslavy_boutique:

“Please get another pregnancy for your husband you are so beautiful.”

joyceegbera:

“Naturally endowed head, hair to toe. Keep that way please.”

Vv_348:

“Stick with your own style my darling! stick with your originality.”

el.egantebelle:

“You look elegant.”

mimiflytwin:

“I see a little bunny Congratulations!”

Preciousduruodah:

“Yes, baby, u are unbeatable.”

ivuomaezumah:

“Everything abt u natural both ur hair.”

Shanti_ace:

“Beautiful woman.... bless you ❤️.”

Estty_jesusbae:

“Fine woman.”

joyce_uc22:

“Ned Dey chop ooo."

