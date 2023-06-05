Paul Okoye and his girlfriend Ifeoma's love keeps waxing stronger despite rumours of their breakup

Netizens went on a comment spree on the model's page after she shared new photos with her man

The couple went to church, both rocking white outfits as they posed for lovely photos

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Paul Okoye's girlfriend, Ifeoma, has once again sparked reactions on social media with her post on Instagram.

The young model shared photos with the singer in matching outfits as they headed to church.

Netizens react to photos of Paul Okoye and Ifeoma Photo credit: @ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

The couple posed side by side and looked every inch in love with smiles on their faces, in contrast to news that there was trouble in their relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ifeoma captioned the photos with:

"Put it on God."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Ifeoma's post

onyinjacobs:

"Fine girl but the only thing that spoilt her is dating another woman's husband openly while the woman is still alive with her kids."

everestofficial1:

"My favourite people in my colour."

_vica_fox:

"So many things are gradually be coming normal."

mae_special:

"Ndi they are no longer together come and see oMy favorite couples"

kylie__dbarbie__:

"Na only Regina Daniel and you fit advice me."

onlynora2022:

"I still Dey talk am na only ivy fit advice me for this life."

fynie001:

"Continue taking him to church please."

onyinjacobs:

"From their words you shall know them, ✅✅✅association of side chics."

mrsuccessful777__:

"Seems like father and daughter tho."

chy_mma08:

"Chaii see as una take fit each other ."

adannaofficial:

"Some comments I'm seeing on this beautiful post is sickening . So rudeboy should live the rest of his life single and lonely bcz his wife divorced him?? Abi he's not allowed to fall in love again cos he's a celebrity? Mtchwww. Keep choking Dem haters Ivy!"

norablisscollectionss:

"Once the fire is calm…Ivy will just add some more fire and boom everywhere just burn"

Paul Okoye sends 14-year-old girl impregnated by 45-year-old man bags of clothes and money

Shortly after a young man Lord Zeus took to social media to amplify the story of a young girl impregnated by a 45-year-old man, singer Paul Okoye swung into action.

Saddened over the challenged 14-year-old girl's plight, the singer sent her huge bags of clothes after getting off an emotional call with Lord Zeus.

Beyond that, in the video, Lord Zeus also gave the girl's mother bundles of money, and she exclaimed before bursting into tears.

Source: Legit.ng