There are new speculations that music star Davido may not return to music for the rest of this year until 2023

This comes as the singer's festival, which was scheduled to hold on November 18, 2022, has now been postponed to November 18 2023

The management behind the festival, while apologising for the new date, stressed that the singer needed time to be with his family and loved ones

Fans and followers of Nigerian music star David Adeleke better known as Davido, will now have to wait till 2023 for his Are We African Yet? (A.W.A.Y) festival, which was scheduled to hold on November 18 2022.

According to the latest statement released by the singer's festival management, the event has now been postponed to Saturday, November 18, 2022.

Management says Davido needs time with his family and loved ones. Credit: @davido

Management apologises to fans

Apologising to fans who may be disappointed, the management revealed that tickets bought this year would be honoured.

The reason for the festival's postponement is owing to Davido's son Ifeanyi's death, as the management added that the singer needed time with his family.

The statement read:

"We have made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone A.W.A.Y Festival until Saturday, November 18, 2023.

To all ticket buyers, your tickets will be honored for the 2023 date. We understand that you must be disappointed but we promise to come back with a bigger and better show.

Thank you for understanding and we look forward to seeing you all in the near future."

Internet users react

virtu_ah:

"Help us tell Davido that we miss him so bad."

official_no_worries_yrn:

"Stay strong king we will be waiting when ever."

shay.ade:

"God is your strength ."

Davido deletes pin and festival posts on IG

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido deleted his highlights with giant sports brand PUMA and his AWAY festival highlights following Ifeanyi's death.

Details of the festival were pinned on Davido's page, taking the top three spots, and they have also been deleted, leaving a photo of the singer and two of his late son Ifeanyi's on top.

The DMW label boss also unfollowed four accounts, with reasons unknown.

