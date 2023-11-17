Another video from Big Brother Ikorodu, a parody of BBNaija, has emerged on social media

In the new video, Biggie issued his house rules to the housemates, which included not interrupting him while speaking

In another clip, Biggie was heard conversing with the housemates in pidgin, which stirred reactions

Big Brother Ikorodu House, a parody experience similar to Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), has stirred hilarious reactions on social media as a new video from the show has emerged online.

The new clip showed the moment the BBIkorodu housemates, which included Baba Tee, Cute Abiola to Adeniyi Johnson, OGB Recent, Oluwadollarz, Boda Nuru, among others, arrived in the house.

Biggie warns BBIkorodu housemate against interrupting him. Credit: @officialyemielesho

Source: Instagram

In a video, Biggie was heard issuing house rules to the housemates, which included not interrupting him while speaking.

He also ordered them to raise their hands before they could speak.

The housemates, however, refused to obey Biggie's rule, which made him unexpectedly voice out in pidgin English.

Watch the video below:

People react to new video from BBIkorodu house

Legit.ng captured some of the hilarious comments that trailed the video, see them below:

sirsteve5250:

"The fact that they were all freestyling. Made it more authentic. No script or anything."

@itunnu_o:

"Yemi's entrance was just ittt, When biggie said they should not interrupt him and they started talking."

Richiesavage09:

"This biggie house go dey hot everytime."

christyinwang1392:

"It’s the way biola ignore all the guys that came to greet her for me she is the real GenZcan’t wait to watch her display. The part that she said biggie hope you have codom cracked me."

OO-Gee:

"Now, I have a BB that I can glue my eyes to the screen Exciting characters with so much fun to give."

sholagrace:

"I can't stop laughing ..like seriously i love this big brother ikorodun. Baba T as head of house ur wahala too much o.. kudo's to u guys."

Ilebaye receives N120m, car

In another entertainment story on Legit.ng, BBNaija's All Stars winner Ilebaye, in October, received her prizes from the show organisers.

A clip showed the moment the Gen Z arrived at the studio with excitement over her achievement.

During a chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Ilebaye disclosed she had been unable to sleep since she emerged as the winner of the All Stars edition.

Source: Legit.ng