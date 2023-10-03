Ilebaye has finally received her N120 million grand prize as the winner of the BBNaija All Stars edition

The reality star, in a chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, revealed she has not been able to sleep since she emerged as the winner on Sunday, October 1

Ilebaye also received the keys to her IVM car as many of her fans and followers continue to congratulate her

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Ilebaye Odiniya, also known as Gen Z Baddie on Tuesday, October 3, received her prizes after being crowned as the All Stars edition winner on Sunday.

A video showed the moment Ilebaye arrived at the studio as she expressed her excitement over her latest achievement.

Ilebaye says her apology to other housemates was genuine. Credit: @ilebayee @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

During her chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, she revealed she has been unable to sleep since her emergence.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In another video, Ilebaye said her apology to her colleagues was genuine.

Watch the video below:

Below is a video showing the moment the 22-year-old received her N120 million grand prize:

Watch as Ilebaye receives her IVM car:

Legit.ng recall reporting that Ilebaye emerged as the winner ahead of Cross, Ilebaye, Cee C, Mercy Eke, Adekunle, and Pere.

Fans congratulate Ilebaye

See some of their messages below:

bessybrown.8:

"E chokedeeeeee"

symply_dhunny:

"Congratulations Ilebaye."

sellynangolokakololo:

"The innoson that ceec won is the same as ilebaye okay."

sy_via_lyn:

"Omo gift choke oh plus 120m chia God of ilebaye remember pls."

sy_via_lyn:

"So happy for her congratulations ile."

blazeberbie_:

"Can they start doing two winners ? Just like Karen set ..One person taking everything is not too cool ..runner up shud Atlist get something too.."

misspdelad:

"Yes oh. The only winner congratulations Baye."

Cee C, Cross, others' reactions as Ilebaye wins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported a leaked video depicting CeeC, Cross, and the other finalists' countenance to Ilebaye's emergence as the winner.

The video garnered heated debate online as some netizens claimed Ilebaye's victory was earned because she played the victim card.

Others argued that it was a well-deserved win because Ilebaye was the best contestant in the house.

Source: Legit.ng