Nollywood actor, Charles Inojie has caused a stir over his recent visit to his colleague, Mr Ibu, at the hospital

On social media, Inojie shared photos of himself with Mr Ibu’s grown sons and his adopted daughter, Jasmine

A number of Nigerians had questions as they pointed out the ailing actor’s wife’s absence in the photos

Popular Nollywood actor, Charles Inojie’s recent visit to John Okafor aka Mr Ibu’s hospital bed has caused a huge stir online.

The movie star took to his official Instagram page to update fans after he visited his ailing colleague and he shared photos.

Nigerians react to Charles Inojie's photos with Mr Ibu's sons and adopted daughter Jasmine. Photos: @charlesinojie

Source: Instagram

In the photos, Charles Inojie was seen posing with some of Mr Ibu’s friends, the ailing actor’s two grown up sons and his adopted daughter, Jasmine.

Taking to the caption of the post, the Nollywood star kept encouraging netizens to donate to Mr Ibu while explaining who the people in the picture were.

He wrote:

“Earlier today, I went to visit @realmribu in the company of our mutual friends Emeka Ifesinachi and Dadi Monsor. With us in this picture are @ladyjasminec and @mr.whyte__ @dane_unusual (Ibu's sons).

May God bless everyone who has helped one way or the other. We may not be out of the woods yet, but Ibu is recuperating well, and your financial assistance is still needed.”

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Charles Inojie’s photos with Mr Ibu’s sons and Jasmine

Charles Inojie’s post did not please many Nigerians as many of them pointed out the absence of Mr Ibu’s wife, Stellamaris, in the photos. Some of them blasted the Nollywood actor for taking pictures with Jasmine.

Read some of their comments below:

mma_fancy_:

“Am so disappointed in u, where is the Legal wife.”

sunlightonly_':

“This is so wrong,I don’t care what the wife has done,but she still remains the Mr ibu legal wife,this is very insulting to the highest level,this jasmine of a girl isn’t related in any way. How would you allow an unknown person replace the wife?this is so wrong. This can’t me cause omo,one person go dey “kirikiri”.”

queen_nivy:

“And the so called wife is not in the hospital… abi this visitors they fight her too. Nonsense!!!”

ujubaybay:

“Why is this girl up in this family’s business.”

iphiegift:

“Am really disappointed you could post this. Where is the wife in this pix? Nigerians, always glorifying nonsense.”

ebony_blog2:

“Charles i know u are also married this's not right at all,I wonder why u people like to support evil.”

ebiokolo:

“The wife is not in the pic but this Jasmine girl again. Oh I forgot the wife's duty is to sit by his bedside, I forgot.”

fredcmzee:

“If Mr Ibu's wife is a good wife the evidence would had been everywhere.”

latalove001:

“Well done sir, we see u. U people should stop trying to discredit ibu's wife enough already.”

Ohyin_n:

“If the wife wasn’t at the hospital at the time the picture was taken.. will they go and drag her at home? You guys should calm down with the comments. She was probably not there I think.”

_iam_emil:

“If the wife was present I’m pretty sure she would have been in the picture Nigerians don’t think.”

How Mr Ibu reacted to claims of sleeping with Jasmine

Nigerian actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, has reacted to claims of sleeping with his adopted daughter, Jasmine.

In a new development, another audio of the veteran actor's purported conversation with Jasmine has leaked on social media.

In the voicenote, Jasmine was heard questioning Mr Ibu about the rumours they were sleeping together. The actor then responded by shutting down the claims.

Source: Legit.ng