Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has given worrying details about Mr Ibu's health condition

VeryDarkMan revealed Mr Ibu was rushed in for two surgeries due to the decay of some of his body parts

The young man recommended that the best option was for the veteran actor to be flown out of the country for advanced medical treatment

Famous TikTok influencer Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has shared a new update about veteran actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu's health condition.

In the video, VeryDarkMan revealed Mr Ibu underwent two surgeries due to the decay of some of his body parts.

VeryDarkMan recommends Mr Ibu should go overseas for treatment. Credit: @realmribu @verydarkblackman

VeryDarkMan revealed the comic actor was suffering from a condition that caused a blood clot in his leg, which resulted in the decay of some parts of his body.

The activist, who appreciated those who have rendered financial assistance to the actor, recommended flying him abroad for advanced medical treatment.

“Mr ibu condition has moved from bad to worst, at this point only God knows his fate, I will be rushed in for 2 surgeries this morning,” VeryDarkMan wrote in a caption of the video.

Netizens react to VeryDarkMan's update about Mr Ibu's health

Some netizens prayed for a speedy recovery, while others had questions. See some of the reactions below:

Mikkyyyyy_:

"Nawa oh...why Davido no fit help am? That show off of a guy."

OfficialAE10:

"How does he have that information?"

SweetAvril:

"God will grant him speedy recovery and healing Amen."

Clement_truth:

"Who is this guys , seems he got attention enough in Nigeria."

ruityofAbuja:

"Oh my God May God heal him please We can't afford to lose a legend."

VivienVivicoko:

"When I saw his birthday video I saw a man who has multiple health issues at the same time. Those legs may go if care is not taken but I pray he pulls through in Jesus’s name."

What Kate Henshaw said about Mr Ibu's wife's allegation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kate Henshaw responded to the accusations made against the AGN by Mr Ibu's wife, Stella Maris.

The actor's wife claimed the guild had never supported her husband's welfare.

In reaction, Kate stated that the guild had assisted a couple of times since 2021 through personal and general donations.

