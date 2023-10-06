Popular Nigerian Fuji singer KWAM 1 is in the news following reports that two of his band members absconded in the UK

The lead guitarist and keyboardist are on the run, and the singer has allegedly reported them to the authorities

Netizens have expressed different views, with some people querying their welfare under the singer

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Two of Fuji singer King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal KWAM 1's band members have been reported missing.

The man who is a keyboardist and the lead guitarist reportedly absconded in the UK.

KWAM 1's band boys abscond in the UK Photo credit: @kingwasiuayindemarshal/@seunoloketuyi

Source: Instagram

KWAM 1 has allegedly reported their disappearance to the authorities, as their whereabouts are unknown.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In another post, the Fuji maestro was seen with the lead guitarist dancing on stage. KWAM1 even sprayed him money as they had fun together.

According to netizens, the guitarist was one of his favourite members in his group.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to news of KWAM1's boys absconding

A lot of people bashed the singer's band members for leaving the way they did and others queried the circumstances surrounding their disappearance.

Read some comments sighted below:

beauty_rush_229:

"Awon ode, why did they run when they can easily reapply later."

fissy36:

"It's not.the best anyway bcos they will keep living like a fugitive in UK person wey legit never leave well talkess of illegal."

iam_deejayjet:

"Baba fit Dey start using oath for them now ooo . Na so e Dey start ooo . "

ayoweezie:

"How long have they been with K1,if he has really been gud 2 dem, they won't abscond. Check am nah..buh still a wrong move though...!!"

drsmilecomedian:

"One of his favorites "

olori_enitan_olamide_adeniyi;

"If they were financially ok, they wouldn't think of Japa let your Olori Oba do the needful with his worker kapish."

popsy_jam_jam:

"Wetin he go do don they him mind ..see dance."

foladamian:

"If k1 did him well, he won’t think about running away .. don’t you think so ?"

adimule_1:

"He needs to japa Wasiu hasn’t got a future for him."

KWAM 1 celebrates chieftaincy title

Legit.ng earlier reported that the veteran Nigerian singer and prolific Fuji artist celebrated his latest appointment with a new track title, Ijebu.

The new song by K1 was released to celebrate his new chieftaincy title by the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

Kwam1 was appointed as the new Olori Omo Oba Akile of Ijebu after his predecessor, Otunba Subomi Balogun, the founder of Nigerian bank FCMB, passed away weeks before the Ojude Oba Day.

Source: Legit.ng