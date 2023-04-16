Wizkid’s critically acclaimed album Made in Lagos Deluxe made its way back into the Apple Music Top 5 album chart for Nigeria

The project of eighteen songs found a spot amid other trending albums in the country, like Divido’s Timeless and the singer’s most recent More Love Less Ego

Fans of the Afrobeats took to social media to express the satisfaction they have gotten from listening to the album all this time

Nigerian talented singer Wizkid made it to the news again over his sonic prowess as the deluxe of his fourth studio album Made in Lagos returned to the Chart.

Made in Lagos, Deluxe was released on August 27, 2021, and recently appeared in the Top 5 albums chart on the Apple Music Nigeria.

Wizkid's Made in Lagos Deluxe finds its way to the Top 5 music album on Apple music Naija Credit: @wizkidayomedia

What this entails is that fans have yet to get over the 18-song project.

In addition to the songs on the album, are Essence (remix), featuring Justin Bieber and Tems, and Mood, featuring fast-rising artist Buju BNXN.

Meanwhile, MIL Deluxe took the fifth spot on the chart, Wizkid’s More Love, Less Ego sat on the second spot, and Davido’s Timeless remained at number one.

Reactions to Wizkid’s MIL Deluxe climbing to the Top 5 on Apple Music Album Chart Naija

iamwillowy:

"Longetivity is all i see from @wizkidayo ,he is the only Artist that can be compare to the holy Fela kuti ❤️❤️ ."

starboy_lil.ray:

That made in Lagos is a really good work but he just don’t care to promote his craft ❤️

iam_henry_fd:

"Big wiz is nt y’all mate."

gentle_soul_gs_45:

"The album sweet, I Dey listen to am most times and it nevertheless sounds tired."

officialhairbytee:

"MLLE no make sense and e still dy Top 2 make ona dy play with Good music."

saka_cubana1:

"Nobody fit run that race I mean no fcking body."

