A lovely video of singer Wizkid’s mummy and veteran fuji musician, KWAM1, has warmed the hearts of many on the internet

Wizkid’s mum was at an event where the fuji maestro was performing and he made sure to honour her as she approached the stage

KWAM1 rained money on her in the viral clip and social media users had different things to say

Nigerian singer Wizkid’s mum was given special recognition at a recent event she attended and a video showing the moment made it to social media.

Apparently, the proud mum had attended an event where veteran fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM1) was performing.

KWAM1 rains money on Wizkid's mum.

Source: Instagram

The video captured the moment KWAM1 recognized her presence as she joined him on stage and rained mint N1000 notes on her.

Guests present also joined in the moment before Wizkid’s mum took her exit from the stage area.

Social media users react

derrygaga100 said:

"Wow this is lovely ."

amblackdiamond said:

"Big wiz ogo gbogbo worldwide❤️."

day.dreaming.smh said:

"Na K1 deh spend this time! ."

raldoh1 said:

"K1 is Goated forever!!."

ayo_classical said:

"One niiiii Fair to all Olorun se awon omo wa ni omo alalubarika,amin ."

zeezay10 said:

"Ayinde arabambi the greatest to do this thing called Fuji music ✊✊."

kaymoney231_ said:

"Omo Alalubarika ni ko se awon omo wa. When people regards your parents in your absence."

Singer Wizkid arrives Cotonou in style, spotted chilling with president's son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid gave fans the idea that he has moved on from all the drama he encountered in Ghana.

The Made in Lagos (MIL) crooner jetted out to Cotonou and a video showing the moment he arrived in the country surfaced on social media.

The singer was spotted in company of the president of Benin Republic's son and the two visited several places in the country together.

One social media user who reacted to the video wrote:

"The President don had to double his pay before he showed up Ghanaians wey no get money wan make baba come manage with them ."

