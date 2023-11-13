Controversial Afro-street pop artist Portable has sparked reactions online as clips of him in Russia go viral

The Streetpop crooner, in a post shared on his Insta-story, was seen loading wads of cash sprayed on him at a show in Russia in a disposable bag

However, it is some comments shared in the viral clip that has stirred reactions online as he claims that there's no war in Russia

Famous Nigerian Streetpop artist Portable has sparked reactions online as a clip of him flaunting the wads of cash sprayed on him at an event in Russia goes viral.

In his ever-expressive persona, the singer shared different clips on his Insta story debunking the widespread assumption that the Eastern European country is war-torn and unliveable.

Streetpop artist Portable brags about performing in Russia. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In his clip, Portable noted that the belief pushed by Western media was utterly wrong.

Portable loads his cash inside a dust-bin bag

The controversial performer in the viral video was seen constantly reiterating that there was no war in Russia.

He noted that all he saw during his time in Russia was a peaceful country whose citizens were having the best time of their lives.

However, fans couldn't help but notice how Portable was seen loading wads of cash sprayed on him inside a dust-bin bag.

See the viral clip below:

See how netizens reacted to Portable's video

Here are some of the reactions stirred online by Portable:

@maxibiiofficial:

"Watin him wear for neck??"

@otunba_cashy01:

"This one just mumu anyhow, them tell you say na Russia them dey fight war? Oniranu oshi."

@only__xmimi:

"Baba still Dey count he money he never get time for youngiduu."

@miss_shakeerah:

"If you no love portable you need deliverance very solid one ooo."

@official_david_richies:

"One min u dislike him the next min you like him ❤️ zazu zeee."

@martinmoselle:

"Stop telling us abeg, nobody cares."

@twyze9:

"100 Russia ruble na 873 naira."

@maasoroju:

"Abeg stay there no come back house again."

@eleniyan_dc:

"Na business man imagine Dey perform Dey park money inside nylon."

Portable Zazu returns to Nigeria after trip abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting recently when Portable returned to Nigeria after a tour of Europe.

In a trending clip shared online by the singer's manager, BabyLuv, Portable was seen arriving at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

A clip from the airport showed people hailing Portable while some were seen approaching the singer, who sported a black outfit.

Source: Legit.ng