Nigerian actor Chukwunekwu Okweye, aka Jack Neko, got married to his betrothed, Favour Obieze, on November 11, 2023

The actor initially revealed the romantic incident that led him to his soulmate about a year before the conjugal bliss

Beautiful pictures from their wedding ceremony hit the internet, garnering tonnes of goodwill messages from fans and celebrities alike

Nollywood actor Chukwunekwu Okweye, also known as Jack Neko, recently tied the knot with his lovely girlfriend, Favour Obieze.

The actor's traditional wedding took place on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the bride's family compound in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government.

Pictures from Jack Neko's wedding Credit: @officialjackneko

Source: Instagram

Okweye said he met his wife at a friend's church in Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra State.

After a year together, their initial attraction blossomed into full-fledged love. They eventually tied the knot in a touching ceremony.

Photos from the occasion have surfaced, showing the actor and his gorgeous wife surrounded by friends and family who attended the celebration.

See the pictures below

Netizens react to actor Chukwunekwu Okweye's beautiful union

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

news_nook:

"There are husbands and wives everywhere, na una dey find spec. Congratulations to the couple."

cece_abikeade:

"Husband plenty na you dey find Ninolowo."

seyishay:

"May God bless their union. Greater heights."

esmeralda_p.s:

"Husband Dey my sister na u dey find kiss Daniel with a touch of Moses Bliss."

wise.cfr:

"Positivity will bring ur heart desires close, always wish people well."

manlikeovy_:

"They have married and they won’t get divorced.They will live peacefully and Joy will fill their home forever. Keep searching for yours 2024 is here."

xuccessful_xchange:

"Imagine him giving his wife head. E go be like who dey give birth. Congratulations brother."

___olajumokeagbeke:

"One man’s food… just say congratulations and keep it moving…"

richy_billy_01:

"Some still dey find tall black and handsome chocolate man dey play my fans."

