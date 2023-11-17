Nollywood actress Joke Silva has stated that older women are as good in bed as younger ladies

She stated that to counter the claims that older ladies are no longer active as they grow old

Her opinion has sparked reactions from fans who also made their point of view known in the comment section

Actress Joke Silva has caused a buzz on social media with what she said about older women and their love life. The thespian was a guest at media personality Betty Irabor's Tea Party, and a discussion about marriage and relationships arose.

Joke Silva Frowns at People Who Believe Older Women Are Not Active in Bed. Photo Credit @ajokesilva

The woman, who clocked 60 a few years ago, made it known that it is ridiculous for people to believe that older women are not active as they age.

Joke Silva added that it is erroneously believed that older men need younger women so they can have all the satisfaction they want in bedroom activities.

Her opinion didn't come as a surprise to many because of the way she dotes and takes care of her aged husband, who is suffering from dementia.

See the clip of the discussion here:

Fans react to the video of Joke Silva's discussion.

Reaction has trailed what Joke Silva said at the Tea Party. Here are some of the comments below.

@destinyamaka:

"I love that we’re starting to have these discussions."

@oluwakemi._o:

"Some men wey never satisfy one wife in bed too will say they r polygamy in nature."

@ty_phili:

"Grandma's are now doing podcasts too."

@kexx_10':

"No wonder older women likes younger men ."

@ladyque_1':

"We need more conversations like this."

@realestmimi_wily:

They are all old and glowing."

@tkinzystar:

"Truth is, men are the ones who can’t keep up at older age."

@anodenu:

"This lady’s beauty is something else. Just love the way she takes care of husband and that’s how it’s meant to be."

@iameniolamyde:

"I possibly can’t be the only who think there really has to be more open discussions like this ."

@jeffryprettypretty:

"Not all men cheat, but as a woman if you believe men are polygamous by nature, na you sabi."

