Reminisce recently took to social media to congratulate his colleague and associate Olamide over his Grammy nomination

Olamide and his signee Asake were nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best African Music Performance category

The YBNL''s comment to Reminisce's appreciation post stirred more messages as many congratulated the music star

Nigerian indigenous rapper and singer Olamide Adedeji, known as Olamide or Baddoo, has finally broken his silence following his first Grammy Awards nominations.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Olamide and Asake were among the popular Nigerian music stars who made it to the 2024 Grammy Awards nomination list.

Reminisce congratulates Olamide as he makes Grammy nomination list.

Source: Instagram

This makes Olamide the first Nigerian rapper to be nominated for a Grammy.

Reminisce celebrates Olamide

Following the release of the Grammy nomination list, rapper Remilekun Khalid Safaru Reminisce, a close ally of Olamide, took to his Instagram page to celebrate the singer.

See Reminisce's post below:

In the comment section, Olamide wrote:

"Aga mighty!"

People congratulate Olamide

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; see them below:

ogapoise:

"Win for the Culture... Dem Dan buy market."

koko_sings1:

"Local rapper Tiwo Grammy ooo don’t just give up in whatever you know how to do."

lezkiddayo:

"Hard work pay in @yanyang0nhard voice."

dapxolee:

"Local rapper ti bag Grammy o!!"

ninoricox:

"Dem never see anything! YBNL, local rapper turn to champion."

dtlworldwide:

"I believe say one day we go win Grammy! Fuvking with the devil, no condoms!"

hon_hayzed:

"Local rapper make it to the Grammy, YBNL GANGING."

boishuado:

"Bami I too love you for not envy him @olamide and u are legend to him also bami eti pe gan ajeh."

iamellashmurda:

"Aga baddo is representing you and the street More blessings to us Aga mighty."

kingarab_consult_ltd:

"@dynamicdjnath pls play ati kekere MOTi hustle bi Omo 35,emi ati poverty oni reason tafi fight."

