Zowheel, comedian Gordon's daughter, has joined a TikTok trend where she displayed how her father cares for her

In a series of posts on social media, she shared screenshots of her conversation with her father

The lady shared how her dad used to communicate with her pleasantly and the amount he sent to her

Self-acclaimed doctor of comedy, Godwin Komone, aka Gordons, must be a loving father with what his daughter shared on social media.

The lady named Zowheel on TikTok joined a trend on the social networking app to showcase the way her father who is one of the best comedians in Nigerian dots on her.

Through a series of pictures and text messages, she showed the sweet ways her father takes care of her. She noted that a man cannot irritate her by treating her wrong because her dad can do far better than any man.

Gordons' daughter shares a screenshot of the money her dad sent to her

In the post, she stated that if a man says he can't send her money, she will not be bothered because her father can do that.

She posted the screenshot of the N400k her dad sent to her. She also showed off the picture she took with her father when the funny man who makes jokes visited her.

See the messages here:

Fans react to Zowheel's messages

Netizens have reacted to the series of posts by the funny man's daughter. Here are some of the comments below.

@babythingsnmore:

"I can’t relate but it looks beautiful ."

@bettina_lih:

"I loveeeet father's should be every girls first love."

@styledbykokojp:

"So sweet ."

@reelamaka:

"This is goals."

@houseofsheedah2

"This is so beautiful ."

@impeccable_marie:

"This is a huge Flex! Love it ."

@cleanandclearbysucre:

"This is exactly how it Should be you are lucky to have a good father who loves you ….I never did."

@cherry.essence:

"This is sooooo beautiful ."

@cynosure_touch:

"It gives some level of confidence knowing someone gat your back."

@kitanb:

"Fathers love your children, you see girls like this will never participate in reckless online challenge like tweaking and exhibiting nakedness because they are well loved at home , if you come for me my mouth no get filter cause I know my comment will trigger some of."

