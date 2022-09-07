Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Carter Efe, is now being dragged by singer Berri Tiga on social media over their Machala hit song

Days after the song was pulled off all streaming platforms, Tiga went online to claim that he wrote and sang Machala

This caused quite a stir on social media as rumours made the rounds that Efe sidelined Tiga after the track ‘blew’

Upcoming Nigerian singer, Berri Tiga, has taken to social media to call out popular skitmaker, Carter Efe.

Recall that Carter Efe and Tiga made the Machala song which took the entertainment scene by storm and went viral.

In a new development, reports made the rounds that the two stars had fallen out over the song as one party claimed the other was trying to take all the glory.

Berri Tiga claims he wrote Machala song from beginning to end. Photos@ carterefe, @berri_tiga

Source: Instagram

A video also made the rounds online of Berri Tiga speaking on how he wrote and sang Machala from the beginning to the end.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

During the Instagram live session, the singer reacted after some fans asked if he produced the song. According to him, he is 100% responsible for writing and singing the song.

Not stopping there, Tiga added that he had no idea why the song was taken down from all streaming platforms.

He said:

“I effing sang Machala. I wrote and I sang Macahala 100% bro. I wrote Machala, I sang Machala from the beginning to the end.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Carter Efe and Berri Tiga allegedly fall out over Machala song

After reports of them falling out made the rounds, internet users reacted to the development. Read some of their comments below:

The_amazon:

“It’s like Wizkid knew this song would end in drama. The way he stayed away from it all.”

Iam_renny:

“Na wetin them wan do portable be this wey baba start to dey shout. Carter efe even went to shows to perform and did not invite berri..Haba na ..na this street everybody dey.”

Debbytwist:

“So carter’s only part is “I no wan like any girl again I just want Dey like Machala “?? ”

Bantemulla:

“Sing another 1 bro talent would speak for you .”

Switypikin:

“But it’s obvious the guy wrote and sang the song na. Carter isn’t an artiste, but it doesn’t mean berri tiga owns d song, he was featured but he is a very good artiste and song writer .”

Pink.lips.balm:

“You fit sing the song but no be you get am. Ask Larry gaga, DJ Jimmy jat etc.”

Hmm.

Carter Efe reacts as Machala song is taken down from all platforms

It appears the reign of the Machala may have ended - at least if the artists involved do not get on the same page pretty soon.

Comedian Carter Efe and Berri Tiga gave fans of Wizkid something to celebrate with the release of the song which became an anthem for fans of Wizkid.

However, the song has since been taken down from all streaming platforms with different speculations surrounding the reason.

According to one report, the song was taken down because a split sheet wasn't signed prior, and thus, it led to a misunderstanding between both artists.

Source: Legit.ng