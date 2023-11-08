Wunmi, wife of late singer Mohbad, has stated reasons she is not on good terms with her father-in-law

While in court, she alleged that the man requested her son's placenta, and she told her husband, who refused

Wunmi also stated that Mohbad's father used to bring his girlfriend to their house to sleep over

Gistlover has unveiled more facts about what transpired between Wunmi, wife of late singer Imole Aloba, aka Mohbad and her father-in-law. While in court, the woman opened a can of worms about her late husband's father.

According to the mother of one, her husband's father used to bring his girlfriend to her house to sleep over even though he had a wife at home.

Wunmi Claims Mohbad’s Dad Used to Bring His Girlfriend to Son’s Home. Photo Credit @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's wife says her father-in-law met the late singer's mother in their house

While family members appeared in court, Wunmi also said that her father-in-law didn't inform them before bringing his girlfriend to their house and was unfortunate to meet Mohbad's mother with them.

Wunmi revealed that his presence caused a fight in her matrimonial home as Mohbad's mother was not happy with her son and her estranged husband for womanising.

See what Mohbad's wife said here:

Fans react to what late Mohbad's wife said in court

Netizens have reacted to what Wunmi, the late singer's wife, said about her father-in-law. Here are some of the comments below.

@horf_lagos225:

"I trust wunmi Mk unna come After me Unna mind no go touch ground walai."

@horf_lagos225:

"If you trust wunmi hit the button."

@buena_ghummie:

"She was responding to questions……she said all she said before the court with all the people mentioned present!!! If they have anything to say they could."

@mohbad_is_watching:

"You people are not heping me, apart from Gistlover fightin for me, most of you all have taking sides with the people that bul!ied me to kpai."

@fade_baby94:

"Mohbad was trully a Calm man because why on heart will his dad be bringing girlfriend to sleep in their house.."

@bamidele213:

"Any man wey Dey bring gf come him son house no be better papa.

@rhikswigs:

"That father isn’t responsible at all tueh only God can strengthen Wunmi

@glowbymo_organicskincarepalace:

"There is something I have learnt as a wife....you see when marrying into a family set boundaries immediately like let everyone knows their status with you oh because it actually helps and stops some no*sense in marriage....ire ohhh."

@pamela_britney:

"The Woman is in court there So side chic is also there with the step mom? I just always suspected that, that man’s h*tred towards her is because of the relationship she have with Mohbad’s mom.

Mohbad's wife cries over the death threat

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Wunmi had burst into tears while at the court that her life was in danger.

She stated that he had to deal with the death threats, curses, and abuses rained on her on social media, especially TikTok.

The mother of one also made it known that she had to move out of her husband's house because she felt unsafe there.

