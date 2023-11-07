Portable has replied his former signee, Young Duu, after he claimed that the record label boss sent people to beat him up

In a clip sighted online, the Zeh Nation boss said that Young Duu was not a serious artiste while he was under him

Portable also claimed that the young singer likes women and is always high on substance

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has replied Young Duu, his former record label signee, over claims that he was beaten and maltreated.

Portable Exposes Young Duu. Photo Credit @portablebaebey/@official_young_duu

Source: Instagram

Recall that legit. ng reported that Young Duu called out Portable for allegedly sending people to beat him up and abuse him.

In a video by Portable, he alleged that Young Duu was not a sincere artiste. When the record label owner is busy hustling, the young singer would chase after anything in skirt and patronise substances.

Portable claims he used to give Young Duu money

Not done, the zazu crooner who bought range rover a few months ago made it known that he used to give his former signee money, but because he was addicted to some vices, he would spend the cash anyhow and lavish it on women.

Se the video Portable made here:

Fans react to the video made by Portable

Netizens have reacted to the clip made by Portable about Young Duu. Here are some of the comments below.

@wonderthahypeman:

"I buy I buy I buy! Zukwanuike ! Son of the year."

@her_nichee:

"Please rest! Na you talk “life is full of samlarry” na you still dey Mohbad young duu."

@abebisouvenir_2:

"Portable just dey envy this boy."

@queenserahenny:

"I’m one of the girlfriends and I no complain say we plenty . I’m his favorite Monke tho."

@i_am_not_your_president:

"Who sing who go help you no go stress you wan use stress kill who him wan help."

@herlordship_precy:

"Portable when get battalions of women they talk hisss."

@tosynetee:

"You no dey do it and carry woman?

@mista__flexy:

"Werey you go explain Taya. He learnt from the best nau….portable sef get like 5wives nau ."

@adex__exchange:

"As this young duu no respond to all those portable videos naso the thing dey pain him."

@maasoroju:

"No be you e use woman matter resemble? Infact he better you when it gets to that."

Portable exposes Lege, shares a chat of him begging

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Portable had revealed that Nollywood actor Lege Maimii begged for money from the former queen of Oyo kingdom Dami.

Lege had claimed he was still searching for a partner for Dami even though she was flirting with Portable.

In response, the singer had to expose Lege by sharing his chat with Dami.

Source: Legit.ng