Nigerian singer Davido held fans and netizens spellbound with his reasons for arresting the famous photographer Abu Salami

In a viral chat that appeared to be a series of alleged WhatsApp messages between music executive Larry Gaga and the singer, the information was revealed

The DMW boss mentioned that Abu Salami involved his father in the situation by calling his father and insulting his sister

Nigerian singer Davido has now explained why he arrested Abu Salami, a popular photographer who accused him of owing him money.

On Tuesday, Davido detained Abu Salami for signature forgery, cyberstalking, and cyberbullying, as Legit.ng had previously reported.

Davido speaks on arresting Abu Salami in leaked chats Credit: @davido, @sabiradio

The businessman was seen in police detention in photos that circulated on social media.

The news divided netizens, with many accusing Davido of abusing his influence to intimidate and abuse others.

In a leaked discussion that has been making the rounds online, Davido said that Abu Salami disgraced him in front of the entire nation when conversing with Larry Gaga about the debt saga. He claimed that he was unable to relish the birth of his twins because of the contentious situation.

According to the conversation, the DMW CEO claimed that Abu Salami called his father and abused his sister, whom his father does not play with, and even his late mother.

The musician stated that his father has told him not to pay any money and instead to take the case to court to be settled.

See the chat below

Netizens react to the alleged chat between Davido and Abu

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

myaddictiontale:

"You couldn't celebrate the birth of your twins properly but you were trolling Tacha and Phyna just a day before this exposé. Manipulation at its best."

machala_obasi:

"My dad this my dad that, gerat you no get level your father is not among the top richest 1 million people in the world rest Abeg!! I wonder if you were the prince of Saudi Arabia people no for drink water keep cup for ground, rubbish."

hypefroshnation:

"To una way Dey attack Davido no be him talk say make una family Dey poor and no be him talk say make una no get backbone and no be him talk say make una no get glorious child from una family and if u think someone can come and put the name of ur family to gutter and remain silent that makes u the ba*******Trd of the family so keep ur misyarn to unaself and work on your family issue."

wisemanmellow:

"My Dad this, my Dad that, wahala fir who no get rich dad."

she_is.kingg:

"Kai!I just Feel for this guy.... The jealousy and hate on him is too much."

mheenarh__:

"Omo private conversation una still le@k am, make OBO try work on his circle. He barely has any privacy."

emmanuelesquire:

There is a way the world works, if you don't understand it, you will think everything starts and ends on social media. When someone owes you, you file an action against him. When you drag the person continously on social media then you are cyber bullying the person. The moment you start cyber bullying someone you begin to commit crime and that's why he is in the police station ANYWAYS

