Popular Nigerian socialite, E-Money and his wife, Juliet Okonkwo, are now celebrating another marriage milestone to the joy of fans

On November 7, 2023, the businessman took to his official Instagram page to announce their 16th wedding anniversary

E-Money shared a romantic video of himself with his wife to mark the special occasion and the clip left fans gushing

Popular Nigerian socialite, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money, and his wife, Juliet Okonkwo, are now celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary.

The celebrity couple melted hearts on social media when they announced the good news of their marriage milestone online.

Fans gush over E-Money and wife's romantic video on 16th wedding anniversary. Photos: @iam_emoney

Source: Instagram

E-Money took to his official Instagram page to share a loved up video of himself with his wife on November 7, 2023, as they celebrated the special occasion.

In the video, the couple were seen in a bedroom rocking matching white outfits as they poured themselves glasses of champagne and took a sip before sharing a sweet kiss.

E-Money and his wife looked very much in love going by the beautiful smile on their faces as they celebrated their union. Not stopping there, the celebrity businessman took to his caption to shower praises on his wife.

He wrote:

“Cheers to the best wife in the world! We’re celebrating our 16th wedding anniversary today, and I’m just so glad that we’ve made it so far. I love you so much my beautiful wife. That same memory of the first time you visited me in AJ CITY still in my mind I can never love you less my lovely wife.”

See the heartwarming display below:

Fans gush over E-Money and wife’s 16th anniversary video

The beautiful display of love between E-Money and his wife got many fans and well-wishers gushing over them. Read some of their comments below:

obinwanne01:

“The best couple. Una story dey touch mind.”

annieidibia1:

“Loveeeee eeettttt ! Love LOVE YOUR love na case study oooo !!!! My fam❤️❤️❤️ many more LOVEly years of creating more incredible LOVEly memories! Love you guys silly always ! Far but never forgotten.”

iam_kcee:

“Happy Anniversary to my lovely people this is just the beginning of great memories and blessings coming your way in Jesus name Amen have fun and God bless you.”

realsusanpeters:

“Happy wedding anniversary my people.”

232goat:

“Happy Anniversary to our mama and our papa! 5 star group of companies, more grace to your household hood people.”

mimi.ndiaye007:

“16 years no be beans o, wow. Happy Anniversary King and Queen, keep waxing stronger. ❤️.”

djkelvinkelvin:

“This is beautiful to watch congratulations more fruitful years ahead.”

nedokonkwo:

“Happy Wedding Anniversary my Dear Brother..May You Continue to get better together with Each new Year❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Officialkings_paul:

“If music be the food of Love Emoney play on. I wish you and your household more fruitful years ahead.”

E-Money's 42nd birthday

In other news, Legit.ng reported on when celebrity businessman, E-Money clocked the new age of 42 in February 2023.

The billionaire business mogul took to his Instagram page with a video showing how he kicked off celebrations for his big day.

Apparently, a traditional praise singer stormed E-Money’s mansion and serenaded him with some sweet words as he descended his staircase. E-Money walked after the praise singer who did his thing and led him outside the mansion where an even grander entourage awaited him.

Source: Legit.ng