Ace music label executive and billionaire E-Money have stirred reactions online with a message he shared on his page to celebrate his wife, Juliet.

E-Money shared images of himself and his beautiful wife, Juliet Okonkwo, as she adds turns a year older

The billionaire's message on his page revealing how he wanted to celebrate his spouse has got people talking online, as many ask if it was the only money he had to offer

Famous Nigerian billionaire and CEO of Five Star music group E-Money trends online as his post celebrating his wife's birthday goes viral, stirring reactions on Instagram.

The billionaire wrote on his page that he wanted to celebrate his wife, Juliet Okonkwo, as she added a new year, but his post disclosing how he wanted to celebrate his spouse's birthday has got people talking online.

Billionaire E-Money stirs emotions online as he uniquely celebrates his wife's birthday. Photo credit: @iam_emoney

Source: Instagram

Many queried the business mogul's post celebrating his wife after he wrote that his fans should send him their account details to send them cash rewards to felicitate with him and Juliet.

See E-Money's post as he celebrates his wife's birthday:

See the reactions that E-money's post stirred online as he celebrates his wife's birthday

@mr_wheezzy:

"Happy birthday to her...may Almighty God Bless her new age in Jesus name Amen ...long live lolo E Money .. Daalu nwanyioma."

@jowizazaa:

"Happy birthday to our First Lady ❤️❤️ @iam_mrse abeg send me location for the party i don ready."

@tessysunday_:

"Happy birthday odogwu wife.. long life and prosperity is assured with good health."

@official_amblessed:

"Ada Mbaise Nnukwu nwanyi. Happy blessed birthday to you, may God continue to protect and prosper you."

@candybar022:

"Happiest birthday to you ma'am @iam_mrse may your positive heart desires continue to flourish in Jesus name."

@canita20:

"Happy fabulous birthday ma'am! As you mark your natal day anniversary may God continue to bless your heart desires and grant you more rewarding years ahead in good health enjoy your special day.

@cyndy_oge:

"Happy birthday sweetness @iam_mrse the only set to Odogwu @iam_emoney1 Heart ❤️ live long and prosper."

@dc_armahny:

"Happy birthday Lolo E money."

@gloriaimafidon:

"Happy birthday to your lovely wife, God Almighty will continue to keep and protect her. She'll live long in good health and sound mind."

E-Money at 42: Praise singer, Oghene troupe storm billionaire’s mansion in video, Obi Cubana, others celebrate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that it is a moment of joy and celebration for top business executive E-Money, who just clocked a new age on Saturday, February 18.

The billionaire business mogul took to his Instagram page with a video showing how he kicked off celebrations for his 42nd birthday.

Apparently, a traditional praise singer stormed E-Money’s mansion and serenaded him with some sweet words as he descended his staircase.

Source: Legit.ng