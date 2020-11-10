- Success in life does not come on a platter of gold, but it is achieved through hard work and determination

- This is the story of the chief executive officer of Five Star Music, Emeka Okonkwo popularly known as E-Money

- Born in a poor family, E-money struggled through life to achieve success, and today he is able to live a luxurious lifestyle

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nigerian businessman, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money is an entrepreneur who is the chief executive officer of Five Star Music.

The billionaire businessman, who was born on February 18, 1981, in the Ajegunle area of Lagos state, is the immediate younger brother to Nigerian award-winning musician, KCee.

The 40-year-old man is known for his luxurious lifestyle. His mansion in Banana Island is said to be worth over N1 billion.

E-Money is a Nigerian billionaire businessman and the chief executive officer of Five Star Music. Photo credit: gistoftheday.com

Source: UGC

He is a man of taste and his mansion has beautiful features. In his compound, you will find exotic cars of different brands.

According to Gistoftheday, he was nicknamed E-money after he started living a luxurious lifestyle.

The Anambra state indigene came from a poor family but he did not let this discourage him from becoming a successful entrepreneur.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

E-Money celebrates birthday in grand style

Legit.ng previously reported that E-Money turned 40 on February 18, 2021, and as usual, came through in grand style to mark the new age.

The businessman known for his glamourous lifestyle decided to share some of his wealth with close friends, relatives and staff members by giving out luxury cars.

E-Money had earlier taken to his Instagram page to thank God for a new life, sharing photos of himself dressed in a blue agbada outfit sitting in his home.

He wrote:

"Today, I just want to thank God for adding another year to my life. Happy birthday to me."

Shortly after, his elder brother and popular singer KCee left jaws hanging when he revealed that he was giving out cars on behalf of E-Money who was out of town.

Source: Legit