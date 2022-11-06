Nigerian billionaire, E-money, recently got social media users talking after he posted photos rocking a pair of high-heeled boots

The CEO of Five Star music group donned a black ensemble featuring a ripped pair of denim, with a leather bag

While many people hailed the businessman for his fashion sense, others heavily criticised the look

There are men who are not afraid to step out of the box and try new things, and E-money is clearly one of them.

Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-money, recently came under fire after he posted recent photos of himself.

Photos of the businessman in the black ensemble. Credit: @iam_emoney1

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian billionaire and CEO of Five Star music group recently took to his Instagram page to share some new photos.

In the photos, E-money donned a ruffle black shirt over a pair of ripped denim pants. He accessorised with a leather bag and paired the look with an interesting pair of boots.

The black shoes which had red soles featured heels that were at least 3 inches high.

Internet users vote down E-money heeled boots

While his comment section was filled with sweet compliments from his fans, there were some who expressed their displeasure over his choice of shoes.

iam_chymonie:

"Madness at the highest point...u really need to be delivered bruh,thats ladies shoe."

anitachidieberemicheal:

"Abeg I get questions ooo is men wearing heel now????? You can’t tell me I don’t know fashion oooo."

okafor2853:

"But no vex these your handbag and shoe resemble ladies own please give me i am a lady."

princessujubabes:

"Bros you sabi waka with this heel?"

sammieeyez:

"Fine pic but abeg brother @iam_emoney1 your shoe na high heel? Abi my eyes dey whine me niii"

kceeorah:

"This one don Dey chill with @denrele_edun bad influence, your style got worse @iam_emoney1"

xo_qadirah:

"High heels and a purse for straight men? It’s really starting to go to far."

